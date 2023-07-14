One Dead After Explosion At World’s Largest Uranium Enrichment Plant In Russia

‘We regret to inform you that as a result of a production incident at UEIP on the morning of July 14, one of our colleagues received a mechanical injury incompatible with life, it was not possible to save him’, a spokeseperson for the plant posted on its VKontakte page.

The plant was evacuated after the explosion

The deceased employee was: ‘A mechanic for maintenance of gas separation production equipment, born in 1958’, it detailed. Immediately after the accident, the rest of the plant’s workers were evacuated, while sanitisation was carried out. Employees of the plant reportedly promised to provide all necessary assistance to the family of their deceased colleague.

‘The situation is of a local nature and is limited to the territory of the production site’, the plant’s public relations department assured.

It continued: ‘The radiation situation at the enterprise and beyond is normal (the activity of depleted uranium is less than that of natural uranium ore). There is no danger to the residents of Novouralsk and the personnel of the plant’.

The cause of the explosion is being investigated

As reported by the press service of the company, the causes of the incident are being established and the plant is operating normally. Vyacheslav Tyumentsev, the head of UEIP also confirmed through social networks that local residents were out of danger.