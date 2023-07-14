One Dead After Explosion At World’s Largest Uranium Enrichment Plant In Russia

By Chris King • 14 July 2023 • 21:10
Image of radiation warning sign at Uranium processing facility.
Credit: Kristina Prostnikova / Shutterstock.com
An explosion has occurred at a uranium enrichment plant in the Sverdlovsk Region region of Russia.
According to reports, the blast was caused by the depressurisation of a cylinder with depleted uranium hexafluoride (uranium tails) at the Ural Electrochemical Combine (UEIP) plant in Novouralsk, some 70 kilometres north of Yekaterinburg, according to gazeta.ru.
‘We regret to inform you that as a result of a production incident at UEIP on the morning of July 14, one of our colleagues received a mechanical injury incompatible with life, it was not possible to save him’, a spokeseperson for the plant posted on its VKontakte page.
The deceased employee was: ‘A mechanic for maintenance of gas separation production equipment, born in 1958’, it detailed. Immediately after the accident, the rest of the plant’s workers were evacuated, while sanitisation was carried out. Employees of the plant reportedly promised to provide all necessary assistance to the family of their deceased colleague.
‘The situation is of a local nature and is limited to the territory of the production site’, the plant’s public relations department assured.
It continued: ‘The radiation situation at the enterprise and beyond is normal (the activity of depleted uranium is less than that of natural uranium ore). There is no danger to the residents of Novouralsk and the personnel of the plant’.
As reported by the press service of the company, the causes of the incident are being established and the plant is operating normally. Vyacheslav Tyumentsev, the head of UEIP also confirmed through social networks that local residents were out of danger.
He wrote on his Vkontakte page: ‘I appeal to the residents of Novouralsk with a request not to panic, not to spread messages through instant messengers. Take care of your loved ones, and explain to friends and family that there is no danger. The situation is under control’.
Yury Mineev, the Deputy General Director for Production of this enterprise also circulated the message posted by the press service of UEIP.
Tyumentsev also posted a video on his page in which he insisted: ‘There is no danger for the residents of Novouralsk and the personnel of the plant’, which Mineev reposted.
The E1.ru publication reported that: ‘more than 100 workers’ were taken to the Novouralsk hospital for examination.
‘Employees who were in the production room of the facility at the time of the incident were sent for a medical examination at the Central Medical Unit No. 31 of the FMBA of Russia in Novouralsk,” the press service of UEIP specified. ‘Most of them have already been sent home, nothing threatens their lives and health’, it added.
JSC Ural Electrochemical Plant is the world’s largest enterprise for the enrichment of uranium supplied to meet the needs for nuclear fuel of nuclear power plants and other nuclear power plants. The technological buildings of UEIP contain 48 per cent of the separation capacities of Russia.
Depleted uranium hexafluoride (uranium tails) is a by-product of processing uranium hexafluoride into enriched uranium. The compound is 1.7 times less radioactive than natural uranium and does not pose a threat to human health.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from Wales, Chris spent years on the Costa del Sol before moving to the Algarve where he is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news.
Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at editorial@euroweeklynews.com
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.