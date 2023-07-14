Probably The Best Wine In The Iberian Peninsula

By John Ensor • 14 July 2023 • 13:50

Ribeira Sacra, Galicia. Credit: Ramón Do Casar/Facebook.com

Recognised as the Best Wine of Spain in 2022 by the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Food, the Ramón Do Casar winery’s location may come as a surprise.

Riding on the success of last year, the González family, wants to make the leap to the international market and continue to conquer palates around the world with its vintages, writes La Informacion.

Dedication And Hard Work

In the middle of the last century, when Ramón González emigrated from Galicia to Venezuela to find a better future. Proud of his land and his origins, he always kept the link with the place where he grew up. With the money he saved on the other side of the Atlantic Ocean, he invested in farms and land near Galicia’s Miño River that he himself worked when he was younger. The goal: to build a winery near Ourense, Galicia.

In 2000, Ramón’s three sons, Moncho, Etelvino and Javier González Sabucedo, took over the reins of the business with the aim of producing ‘the best possible white wines.’ They grouped all those vineyards together and acquired new ones until they reached a total of 25 hectares to build ‘a good winery’ where they could make ‘a great wine.’ To achieve this, they relied on the experience of the wine expert, Pablo Estévez and the help of the Santander Bank.

Success For Galician Winemaker

Ramón Do Casar proudly, and quite rightly announced their achievement on Facebook: ‘Best in Show en los Decanter World Wine Awards.

‘Ramón do Casar Treixadura 2022 gets the highest distinction of the most influential international tasting competition. We also celebrate RC Nobre 2021 scoring 97 points and rising up with another of the grand prizes, a Decanter Platinum.’

They also highlighted other successes: ‘And we can’t stop highlighting RC Godello 2021, who receives 95 points and a Gold.

‘We feel these high scores as recognition of the effort, passion, and relentless search of the entire team of that chimera they call excellence.

The company said in conclusion: ‘We dedicate it to Ramón, and to all of you, with the desire that together we continue exploring, enjoying and discovering with enthusiasm the new additions of each of the wines of Ramón do Casar.’

Galicia’s Rich Wine-Making History

Galicia’s Ribeira Sacra (Sacred River), so named due to the many monasteries with populate the area, has an long and ancient history of wine production going back to Roman times. The two most prevalent varieties are white wines such as Godello and Albariño; and Mencia, a rich full-bodied red.