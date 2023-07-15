BIG NEWS On Harry Kane To Bayern Munich As Uli Hoeness Issues Massive Statement

By Chris King • 15 July 2023 • 20:29
Harry Kane playing for England.
Credit: ph.FAB/Shutterstock.com.
The ongoing saga surrounding Harry Kane and a possible move away from Tottenham took a huge turn this Saturday, July 15.
Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich have reportedly already had two bids rejected by the Spurs chairman Daniel Levy. However, the German clubs boss Uli Hoeness issued a massive statement on the situtation this evening.
Florian Plettenberg, the respected Sky Sports reporter suggested that Kane had clearly made his mind up about leaving the London club.
He tweeted: ‘Big statement from Bayern boss Uli Hoeneß about Harry #Kane today! He told @kicker: He (Kane) has very clearly signalled that his decision was made. If he keeps his word, we’ll get him. Karl-Heinz Rummenigge speaks to him regularly.“ Via @iMiaSanMia. Hoeneß confirms: – Kane definitely wants to join Bayern now – Rummenigge directly involved. Kane & Bayern, a matter of time’.
‘Hoeneß: “What we really liked about Kane is that his agents, his father and brother are very pleasant people. So far they always stood by their promise. If that stays the case, then it’s okay” [@_kochmaximilian]’, read a post from @iMiaSanMia on the Bayern & Germany Twitter profile.
A few minutes earlier, the same profile tweeted: ‘Hoeneß on Kane: “He wants to play in Europe. Tottenham won’t be there next season, unlike our club. He now has another chance to join a top European club” [@_kochmaximilian].
That tweet came only three minutes after: ‘Hoeneß: “Levy is clever. First, we have to get him to name a price. He’s playing for time. He’s a great professional. I appreciate him very much. But on the other side (Bayern), there aren’t people who have been doing this since yesterday” [@_kochmaximilian]’.
All of which appears to leave the ball well and truly in the hands of the Tottenham chairman. How much of the talk from Hoeness is just a tactic to create hysteria remains to be seen.
A lot of Spurs fans will definitely not want to see their captain walking out of the exit doors, but at some point, it does seem inevitable that Kane will finally move to new pastures.
Gareth Southgate will probably also be hoping that the whole issue can be finalised one way or the other to leave his captain with a clear head with the upcoming Euros tournament on the horizon.
