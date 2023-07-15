One Dead After Explosion At World's Largest Uranium Enrichment Plant In Russia Close
Trending:

Swedish Police Grant Permission To Burn A Torah And Bible Outside Israeli Embassy In Stockholm

By Chris King • 15 July 2023 • 0:11

Image of a Torah.

Image of a Torah. Credit: Kadumago/Creative Commons Attribution 4.0

An individual who requested permission to burn a copy of Judaism’s holy Torah, along with a Bible, has been granted permission by the police in Sweden.

The burning will allegedly take place on Saturday, July 15, outside the Israeli embassy in Stockholm. According to previous information, the person behind the application was a man in his 30s, according to dagen.se.

He was said to have stated that the demonstration was being carried out in response to the high-profile Koran burning outside Stockholm’s mosque at the end of June and would be: ‘a symbolic gathering for the sake of the freedom of expression’.

There was widespread outrage at the recent Koran burnings

The recent burning of the Koran aroused great anger throughout the Muslim world. It led, among other things, to large-scale protests and the storming of the Swedish embassy in the Iraqi capital of Baghdad.

 Ziv Nevo Kulman, Israel’s ambassador to Sweden said he was shocked and horrified by further book burnings. ‘This is clearly an expression of hatred that must be stopped’, he wrote on Twitter in early July.

Israeli President Isaac Herzog condemned the action

Posting on Twitter this morning, President Isaac Herzog tweeted: ‘I strongly condemn Sweden’s permission to burn and desecrate the Holy Books’.

‘As President of the State of Israel, I condemned what happened in Sweden when the Holy Quran, sacred to Muslims all over the world, was burned. Even now, our hearts tremble with the intention to burn the sacred book of the Torah, the eternal book of the Jewish people’, he lamented.

He added: ‘The profanation of religions and beliefs is not an exercise of freedom of expression, but rather a blatant incitement and an act of abhorrent hatred that affects the feelings and beliefs of peoples all over the world. The whole world must unite in condemning this abhorrent act with firmness and clarity’.

Two days after the Koran burnings took place in the city, it was reported on July 5 by local police sources in Stockholm that three people had applied for permission to burn copies of the Torah and the Bible on Saturday 15. However, it was not immediately clear if the person planned to burn a copy of the Bible or a Torah scroll.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.

Transfer News Centre banner
Written by

Chris King

Originally from Wales, Chris spent years on the Costa del Sol before moving to the Algarve where he is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at editorial@euroweeklynews.com

Comments

    Leave a comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Continue Reading