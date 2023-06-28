Permission Granted To Burn Koran At Stockholm Mosque

By Chris King • 28 June 2023 • 15:01
Image of a Swedish police vehicle.
Credit: AleWi/Creative Commons Zero, Public Domain
The authorities in Stockholm have granted permission for a copy of the Koran to be burned outside a mosque in the Swedish capital today, Wednesday, June 28.
Police reinforcements have been drafted in from all over the country to deal with any disturbances that could erupt following the decision to allow the burning of a Muslim holy book.
It is due to take place outside the mosque at Medborgarplatsen on the urban island of Södermalm, where riot fences have already been erected.
“Right now, we assess the situation as calm, and our hope is that it will continue to be so”, Mats Kjellmodin, the police force’s group commander at the scene told lt.se.
Outside the mosque, elders have gathered and been observed urging the younger males to remain calm: “If he enters the mosque, give him no space. The Koran is in the heart”, one man was overheard saying.
Today’s Koran burning is the first to receive permission since a ruling made by the administrative court and the Court of Appeal in Stockholm earlier this year. At that time, it was ruled that the police’s decision to deny permission for Koran burnings was incorrect.
Helena Boström Thomas, the police press spokesperson explained to the news outlet: “We have refused two different organisers to burn the Koran in February. Then we justified the rejections with the assessment that the Security Police had made, of the impact on the threat of attacks on Sweden and Swedish interests that this would entail”.
“Permission for today’s gathering was issued against the background that the Court of Appeal has since rejected those decisions. The main principle is that an application for a permit for a public gathering must be approved”, Thomas continued.
The permit was issued to one Salwan Momika. On February 6 he was denied his application to burn the Koran outside the Iraqi embassy. However, he was later one of those who was given the right in court.
Originally from Iraq, Momika wants to criticise Islam through the burning. “We will burn the Koran. We will say: ‘Wake up Sweden’. Democracy is in danger if they say we are not allowed to do this”, Salwan Momika told the news outlet through an interpreter. “I am not making war on Muslims”, he stressed.
Koran burnings earlier this year, including one outside the Turkish embassy, caused strong international reactions from the Muslim world.
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan insisted that Sweden’s NATO accession would never be ratified as long as Koran burnings were allowed in Sweden.
According to Salwan Momika, the Koran burning is not about NATO. It is about criticism of the Koran, which he believes should be banned worldwide.
“We are not at war against Muslims, but against their thoughts. We are not against the Muslims, we are with them”, explained Salwan Momika.
Originally from Wales, Chris spent years on the Costa del Sol before moving to the Algarve where he is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news.
