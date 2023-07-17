The Birthplace Of Tapas: A Culinary Tour Of Sevilla

By Betty Henderson • 17 July 2023 • 19:56

Tapas culture runs through Sevilla’s veins. Photo credit: Radiokafka / Shutterstock.com

SEVILLA might be known for its history and architecture, but the city’s vibrant cuisine beckons food enthusiasts from all over.

In the heart of Andalucia, Sevilla is the perfect destination to explore traditional Spanish flavours and dishes that date back thousands of years.

Today, we’re taking you on a tapas tour of Sevilla, looking at these small plates which according to legend, actually originated in this city.

Jamon iberico- Iberian ham

What better starting point for a tapas tour of Sevilla than with Iberian ham. In fact, any culinary tour of this city would be incomplete without a mention of this favourite meat which features in each meal of the day in many of the city’s most traditional restaurants and bars.

Jamon iberico is a prized Spanish ham, crafted from acorn-fed Iberian pigs, which boasts a melt-in-your-mouth texture and a rich, savoury flavour. The meat is thinly sliced in front of your eyes by expert waiters and served on warm, crusty bread with a generous pouring of olive oil for breakfast.

Paired with local cheeses, olives, and marinated peppers and other vegetables, this classic tapa creates a symphony of flavours that sums up Sevilla’s rich culinary heritage.

Jamon iberico is a prime example of Sevilla’s love affair with pork, a meat present in many dishes in the city.

Espinacas con garbanzos- Spinach with chickpeas

The spinach and chickpea dish popular in Sevilla is reminiscent of dishes also common in the Middle East, showcasing the city’s historic Moorish influences. With sautéed spinach, tender chickpeas, and aromatic spices, this dish is deeply rooted in Moorish culture dating back to the eighth century.

Modern reinterpretations of this traditional dish may feature additions like chorizo or eggs, putting a fresh twist on this dish which has stood the test of time.

Berenjenas con Miel- Fried aubergines with honey

An unconventional pairing, this dish combines crispy, fried aubergines with sweet honey. Sliced aubergine is lightly fried to create a golden, crispy exterior while maintaining a tender interior. The dish is then drizzled with locally sourced honey, infusing it with a delicate sweetness that beautifully contrasts with the savoury flavour of the fried aubergine.

Berenjenas con miel features a delightful combination of textures and flavours, making it a must-try tapa that highlights Sevilla’s dedication to using local ingredients, and its affinity for aubergines.

Salmorejo- A creamy, cold tomato soup

Although it originated in Cordoba, salmorejo is also a popular dish in Sevilla. On hot summer days, locals and tourists alike seek relief from the heat with cool and refreshing salmorejo.

This thick and creamy tomato-based soup is an Andalucian specialty. Slightly thicker than gazpacho, salmorejo is made with ripe tomatoes, garlic, olive oil, and a hint of vinegar, offering a burst of flavour with each mouthful. Topped with chopped hard-boiled eggs and crispy serrano ham, this tapa also showcases local fresh produce.

Torrijas- French toast with a Spanish twist

Let’s finish on a sweet note! The final dish in this tapas tour of Sevilla, is torrijas, a dessert similar to French toast. Torrijas are popular during Holy Week but are served in many restaurants throughout the year.

To create torrijas,thick slices of day-old bread are soaked in a luscious mixture of milk, eggs, sugar, and fragrant spices such as cinnamon and vanilla. Once fully soaked, the bread slices are gently fried until golden and crispy on the outside while remaining soft and custard-like on the inside.

In conclusion, Sevilla’s rich culinary scene shows the city’s ability to adapt to changing food trends while staying true to its traditional roots. The city’s cuisine offers something for everyone, and is a must-try if visiting the city.