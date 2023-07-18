Turtle-y Amazing: Nerja And Rincon De La Victoria Join Campaign To Protect Turtles

By Betty Henderson • 18 July 2023 • 18:30

Turtles are often found washed up on the Mediterranean coast. Photo credit: Ayuntamiento de Nerja

TWO towns in Axarquia are rallying behind conservation efforts to protect local turtles.

Nerja is participating in a campaign focused on the conservation of turtles, announced on Monday, July 17.

Meanwhile, Rincon de la Victoria has launched the ‘Here we save turtles’ awareness campaign, aimed at educating the public on how to deal with turtles found along the coast.

Nerja

In Nerja, a turtle awarness event will take place at Playa Burriana on Thursday, July 20. The activity day will be hosted by the Acuario de Sevilla in collaboration with Fundación Azul Marino and Fundación Oceanogràfic, to build the campaign’s message.

The activity day will feature an interactive workshop, educational materials, and informative panels. The campaign’s goal is to protect the biodiversity of the Mediterranean Sea by protecting the turtles that live along its coasts.

The campaign has already been adopted by many towns in the Spanish Mediterranean including Valencia, Murcia, and the Balearic Islands. Nerja is among the first coastal towns in Andalucia that have joined this important cause.

Recently, lifeguards from Nerja rescued and released a turtle that was trapped in plastic waste off the coast of Maro. This incident goes to show the urgent need to protect these endangered creatures.

Rincon de La Victoria

Rincon de la Victoria has launched the ‘Here we save turtles’ campaign on its shores.

The campaign aims to educate the public on how to behave if they find a struggling turtle on the coast. The town’s Department for the Environment has also put up informative posters around the town to raise awareness about the endangered turtles in the region.

Representatives from the Acuario de Sevilla are also set to give a workshop tomorrow, on Wednesday, July 19 at the Plaza Pepe el Boticario. Topics on the agenda include teaching participants about the biology and lifestyle of these turtles and how to identify their nesting sites.

The campaign was launched in 2019 by the Oceanogràfic Foundation in Valencia and has since expanded throughout the Mediterranean. This year, the Acuario de Sevilla has joined the campaign, as well as a whole host of Andalucian towns, bringing the total towns involved to 80.

These initiatives are vital to preserving the turtles and protecting their habitats.

By educating the public on how to deal with turtles, the lifestyles of the endangered creature can be protected while creating a cleaner, healthier environment for all.