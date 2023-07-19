Van de Beek’s Winner Seals Victory for Manchester United

By Catherine McGeer • 19 July 2023 • 22:00

Donny van de Beek's brilliant volleyed winner secures another pre-season win for Manchester United against Lyon. Image: Twitter/ @ManUtd

Donny van de Beek, the talented midfielder who missed a significant portion of last season due to a knee injury, made a resounding impact in Manchester United’s pre-season friendly against Lyon at Murrayfield. Guided by Erik ten Hag, Manchester United secured a 1-0 victory against Lyon, following up on their earlier win against Leeds in Norway. Van de Beek’s volleyed winner, only minutes after his half-time introduction, showcased his readiness to contribute to the team’s success. With the return of experienced defender Jonny Evans, who signed a short-term contract, and the £60m-signing Mason Mount, the match presented a glimpse of Manchester United’s preparations for the upcoming season.

First Half: A Bright Start

The sunny afternoon at BT Murrayfield set the stage for an energetic start from Manchester United. The returning Antony and Jadon Sancho created several early chances, with Anthony Lopes, Lyon’s goalkeeper, denying Antony and Amad Diallo. Raphael Varane also came close with a header from a corner. Despite the relentless pressing from Manchester United, Lyon slowly found their rhythm and posed a threat through Alexandre Lacazette and Corentin Tolisso.

However, despite the numerous opportunities, the first half finished without a goal, leaving Manchester United unfortunate not to be ahead.

Second Half: Van de Beek’s Heroics

The second half witnessed a tactical change, as Erik ten Hag made ten outfield substitutions, including the introduction of returning defender Jonny Evans. Notably, Donny van de Beek, who faced an injury setback last season, entered the pitch as well. It didn’t take long for Van de Beek to make his mark, thanks to an exquisite assist from youngster Dan Gore. The Dutchman volleyed the ball into the net, securing a 1-0 lead for Manchester United.

Despite several probing attacks, chances were scarce for both teams in the second half. Manchester United maintained control throughout, with Van de Beek’s striking contribution, and Gore catching the eye with his intelligent positioning alongside the experienced Fred in midfield.

Van de Beek’s Future Uncertainty

After the match, Donny van de Beek addressed questions about his future with Manchester United, stating that it’s hard to predict what lies ahead. Having successfully returned from injury, Van de Beek remains open to various possibilities, including staying with Manchester United or seeking a new venture elsewhere. The midfielder’s focus is on attaining peak fitness and contributing to the team’s success in the upcoming season.

Donny van de Beek’s return with a superb volleyed winner marked a positive pre-season victory for Manchester United against Lyon. With the inclusion of experienced players like Jonny Evans and the addition of Mason Mount, the team is shaping up well for the challenges that lie ahead. As the squad prepares to embark on Tour 2023 in the United States, the promising performance against Lyon bodes well for their upcoming encounter against Premier League rivals, Arsenal.