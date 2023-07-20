Aston Villa Pull Off MASSIVE Coup To Secure Signing Of French International Winger

By Chris King • 20 July 2023 • 21:23
Premier League club Aston Villa appear to have pulled off one of the most unexpected deals of the summer transfer window this Thursday, July 20.
The 24-year-old French international winger Moussa Diaby has reportedly agreed to make the switch from Germany’s Bundesliga outfit Bayer Leverkusen, according to the respected football transfer guru, Fabrizio Romano.
He tweeted: ‘Moussa Diaby to Aston Villa, here we go! French winger has just said yes to Villa, he wants to join Unai Emery’s project — PL football as priority. #AVFC. Villa will pay fee in excess of €50m to Leverkusen for Diaby. Diaby picked Villa over huge bid from Al Nassr’.
If Romano’s information is correct – which it usually is – then Diaby has turned down the rumoured offer from Al-Nassr in the Saudi Pro League to play in England instead.
Had he chosen the Middle East then he would have teamed up with Cristiano Ronaldo who pioneered the whole trend of European stars who have subsequently moved there.
Diaby came through the ranks of the Paris Saint-Germain Youth Academy, joining the Ligue 1 giants at the age of 13. He found himself being loaned out to FC Crotone in Italy’s third tier of Serie A in the 2017-18 season before eventually returning to PSG in 2018.
He racked up four goals in 25 appearances for the French club while averaging one assist every 190 minutes before heading off to Germany on June 4, 2019.
During the 2022-23 Bundesliga campaign, Diaby notched nine goals while providing a total of eight assists for Leverkusen. Unai Emery will be hoping that he can play an integral role in Villa’s resurgence under the Spanish coach.
As an international, Diaby has represented his country at U18, U19, U20 and U21 levels. His call-up to the full men’s national squad came on August 26, 2021.
He replaced Kylian Mbappe in the final minute of the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualification match against Bosnia and Herzegovina on September 1, 2021, to earn his first cap.
