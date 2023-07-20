Spanish Sensation: Estepona Nominated for ‘European City of the Year’

By Betty Henderson • 20 July 2023 • 18:28

Estepona’s cultural heritage and landmarks stood out to judges. Photo credit: Ayuntamiento de Estepona

ESTEPONA has earned a coveted spot as one of the three finalists for the prestigious ‘European City of the Year 2023’ award, according to an announcement made on Thursday, July 20.

Estepona was chosen as one of the top three towns or cities by The Academy of Urbanism, an international organisation which celebrates cities in the European Union and the UK for having excellent urban practices.

Estepona is the only Spanish town in the race, competing against Amersfoort in the Netherlands and Exeter in the UK.

In September, a team of architects and urban planners are set to visit Estepona before making their final judgements.

Their decision will be based on a comprehensive review of different factors including quality of life, sustainability measures, environmental efforts, local culture, and infrastructure, among other criteria.

The Academy of Urbanism likes Estepona’s bold urban decisions, like pedestrianising all of the old town, linking up the whole coast with its ‘coastal corridor’ infrastructure project, and offering cheap public parking.

Judges also love how the town celebrates culture at its notable landmarks like Mirador El Carmen and creative events like the Artistic Murals Route and Poetry Trail.

The Academy of Urbanism also praise Estepona’s “courage” and “audacity” in becoming a town that is committed to constantly improving its residents’ quality of life, pointing to the ambitious ‘Estepona, Garden of the Costa del Sol’ project.

The Mayor of Estepona, José María García Urbano, is thrilled about the nomination. He says it is a huge deal that a famous organisation is recognising how much Estepona has changed and how it cares for the environment and its people.

The award was launched in 2007, and has been won by the likes of big cities like Copenhagen, Lisbon, Berlin, Edinburgh, and Rotterdam in the past.

The award would also place Estepona among other favourite Spanish destinations including Bilbao, which was recognised as the Best European City in 2018, and San Sebastian, which claimed the title in 2016.

Estepona could be joining the ranks of these fantastic places, if it impresses judges in September!

The town eagerly awaits the judges’ arrival, hoping to clinch the prestigious title of ‘European City of the Year 2023’.