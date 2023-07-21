Healing Mission: Mijas Woman’s Mission to Support Domestic Violence Survivors With Dogs

By Betty Henderson • 21 July 2023 • 17:08

Having a protection dog changed Lily's life. Photo credit: Lily Feltham

ONE local woman is on a mission to help fellow domestic violence survivors heal through unconditional love, by gifting a trained support puppy to one in need.

Mijas-based Lily Feltham knows firsthand how much a dog’s companionship can transform the life of an abuse victim.

After her own abuser broke a restraining order, Lily got her first XL bully dog five years ago to help with anxiety and emotional support.

The dog changed Lily’s life as she was finally able to get some sleep without worrying if her home was going to be broken into.

She could go out in her car without having to lock the doors on the car knowing she was safe with her dog, vital steps to being able to deal with the legal challenge she faced, particularly as a mother of a young child.

Lily has been through relentless ordeal as she has fought for justice in the past eight years. The Spanish justice system has failed to help her, despite the messages it gives out in the media of support for domestic violence survivors.

Inspired to help others, Lily searched for a charity to help her give away a dog away to a survivor but found none, so took things into her own hand. She has a survivor in mind for the dog giveaway who, like her, is struggling to get justice through Spain’s legal system.

Lily will provide protection training for the dog to ensure it gives security while becoming accustomed to its new owner. She believes that just like for her, the dog has the potential to change the woman’s life.

Since sharing her project with the dog giveaway, Lily received a huge response from fellow survivors in Spain, the UK and US, praising the idea and many asking for help.

In addition to gifting the puppy dog, Lily plans to start a support group for other survivors of abuse.

If you would like more information about the support group, contact Lily by email: lilzbullz@gmail.com

Dogs for domestic violence survivors

Dogs can be a lifeline for domestic violence survivors. They provide constant emotional support, comfort and companionship during some of the most difficult and isolating times.

Beyond companionship, dogs specifically trained as support or protection animals for domestic violence survivors can also offer physical protection and act as an early warning system. Their presence can deter abusers as well as intruders.

During times of anxiety or panic, petting and cuddling a dog can lower stress hormones and blood pressure.