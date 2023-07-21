Jonnie Irwin Reveals New House Renovation And Wants To Return To A Place A The Sun: Spain

By John Ensor • 21 July 2023 • 22:26

Jonnies new renovation. Credit: Jonnie Irwin/Facebook.com

FORMER star presenter Of A Place in The Sun, Jonnie Irwin has been hard at work transforming his house, with fellow presenters commenting on a job well done.

Despite his illness, 49-year-old Jonnie Irwin is a great example of someone who makes things happen, recently sharing pictures of his latest house transformation, writes GB News.

Inspirational Jonnie Irwin

Despite his devastating cancer diagnosis, an inspirational Jonnie has been hard at work creating a stylish living space for his wife Jess and their three sons, Rex, 4, and 2-year-old twins Rafa and Cormac.

Jonnie took to Facebook and posted a photo of the finished room, which had previously been ‘unused,’ he announced: ‘Phase 1 complete.

‘Previously a cold virtually unused part of the house has been transformed whilst in keeping with the original 60’s character.

‘The main difference has been to punch through the south facing wall and create an enormous view onto the garden via a bespoke @alunag_aluminiumsupplier window.’

Jonnie went on to say: ‘This idea rightfully had its doubters but I think the gamble has paid off. Replacement windows and sliding doors match the design and profiles which is key.

‘The stove in the corner even makes this large room cosey in the cold weather so thanks to @northumberlandstoves for your advice on this. I’m really happy with the end result and even think Don Draper would approve!’

Fellow A place in The sun Presenter were quick to give it the thumbs up, Jasmine Harman posted: ‘Love it!’

‘Looking very tasty Jonnie boy,’ quipped Ben Hillman.

Missing A Place In The Sun

While he’s spending lots of time with his family at home, Jonnie said recently that he had hoped to get away somewhere this summer.

‘I really would like to go on holiday, every week I feel a little bit stronger,’ he added ‘I don’t think I would be able to go long haul, I wouldn’t feel comfortable but if I could go somewhere in Spain, Portugal or Italy, that would be great,’ he concluded.