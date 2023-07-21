Jonnie Irwin Reveals New House Renovation And Wants To Return To A Place A The Sun: Spain

By John Ensor • 21 July 2023 • 22:26
Jonnies new renovation.
Credit: Jonnie Irwin/Facebook.com
FORMER star presenter Of A Place in The Sun, Jonnie Irwin has been hard at work transforming his house, with fellow presenters commenting on a job well done.
Despite his illness, 49-year-old Jonnie Irwin is a great example of someone who makes things happen, recently sharing pictures of his latest house transformation, writes GB News.
Despite his devastating cancer diagnosis, an inspirational Jonnie has been hard at work creating a stylish living space for his wife Jess and their three sons, Rex, 4, and 2-year-old twins Rafa and Cormac.
Jonnie took to Facebook and posted a photo of the finished room, which had previously been ‘unused,’ he announced: ‘Phase 1 complete.
‘Previously a cold virtually unused part of the house has been transformed whilst in keeping with the original 60’s character.
‘The main difference has been to punch through the south facing wall and create an enormous view onto the garden via a bespoke @alunag_aluminiumsupplier window.’
Jonnie went on to say: ‘This idea rightfully had its doubters but I think the gamble has paid off. Replacement windows and sliding doors match the design and profiles which is key.
‘The stove in the corner even makes this large room cosey in the cold weather so thanks to @northumberlandstoves for your advice on this. I’m really happy with the end result and even think Don Draper would approve!’
Fellow A place in The sun Presenter were quick to give it the thumbs up, Jasmine Harman posted: ‘Love it!’
‘Looking very tasty Jonnie boy,’ quipped Ben Hillman.
While he’s spending lots of time with his family at home, Jonnie said recently that he had hoped to get away somewhere this summer.
‘I really would like to go on holiday, every week I feel a little bit stronger,’ he added ‘I don’t think I would be able to go long haul, I wouldn’t feel comfortable but if I could go somewhere in Spain, Portugal or Italy, that would be great,’ he concluded.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from Doncaster, Yorkshire, John now lives in Galicia, Northern Spain with his wife Nina.
He is passionate about news, music, cycling and animals.
When he's not writing for EWN he enjoys gigging in a acoustic duo, looking after their four dogs, four chickens, two cats, and cycling up mountains very slowly.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.