Strictly Star Reveals Second Cancer Diagnosis

22 July 2023

Amy Dowden's Unyielding Spirit: Dancing Through Adversity Image: Instagram/ amy_dowden

IN a heart-wrenching revelation, ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ dancer Amy Dowden has shared her second cancer diagnosis, leading to her decision to withdraw from this year’s season of ‘Strictly Come Dancing.’ The 32-year-old star, who hails from Caerphilly and joined the hit BBC show in 2017, has been an inspiration to many with her candid and courageous approach to her health challenges.

Amy’s first announcement about her cancer journey came in May when she bravely disclosed her breast cancer diagnosis. Despite the distressing news, she remained determined to return to the ‘Strictly’ dance floor as soon as possible, cherishing the thought of the adrenalin, live audience, and immense support from the ‘Strictly’ family.

However, during an Instagram Live video for the cancer charity CoppaFeel, Amy revealed that a scan had unveiled more tumours, forcing her to undergo chemotherapy. The news shocked Amy and her fans, who had hoped the surgery would be sufficient to address the situation.

In the emotional chat, Amy recalled how her treatment plan had changed drastically after her initial mastectomy. Doctors discovered additional tumours and a different type of cancer, necessitating chemotherapy for a higher chance of cure. Although understandably scared, Amy remained resilient, choosing to focus on the potential benefits that the treatment could bring.

The dancer confessed that the thought of being unable to dance upset her the most. For Amy, dancing was not just her profession but her passion and identity. Nevertheless, she found encouragement in her oncologist’s advice that movement and dancing could be beneficial during chemo, giving her a glimmer of hope to continue pursuing her passion.

Amy’s decision to step away from ‘Strictly Come Dancing‘ this year was undoubtedly difficult. Nevertheless, the outpouring of support from fans and the unwavering care from the ‘Strictly’ team has been a source of strength for her throughout this challenging journey.

Although she won’t be competing on the dance floor this season, Amy has expressed her desire to remain involved with the show in some capacity. Her determination to continue dancing and living life to the fullest despite the hurdles serves as a testament to her incredible spirit.

The news of her cancer recurrence has been met with an outpouring of love and well-wishes from fans and fellow celebrities alike. Amy’s bravery in sharing her journey openly has not only raised awareness about breast cancer but has also inspired countless individuals battling their own health issues.

As she embarks on her chemotherapy journey, Amy remains hopeful for a cancer-free future. Her unwavering spirit and positive outlook on life will undoubtedly serve as a guiding light to many facing their own adversities.

Amy Dowden’s strength, resilience, and determination will leave a lasting impact on ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ and its devoted audience. Her journey beyond the dance floor will undoubtedly be filled with challenges, but with her tenacity and the support of her fans, Amy will continue to dance her way through life, inspiring us all along the way. Best wishes go out to this extraordinary dancer as she faces her battle head-on.

