BREAKING: Basketball Legend LeBron James’ 18-Year-Old Son Suffers Cardiac Arrest While Training

By Chris King • 25 July 2023 • 17:09
Image of USC basketball player Bronny James.
Credit: Foxlifevisuals/Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 4.0
Bronny James, the 18-year-old son of basketball legend LeBron James has been hospitalised after suffering cardiac arrest while training.
According to the celebrity news outlet TMZ, a family spokesperson informed them: ‘Yesterday, while practicing, Bronny James suffered a cardiac arrest. Medical staff were able to treat Bronny and take him to the hospital’.
They continued: ‘He is now in stable condition and no longer in ICU. We ask for respect and privacy for the James family and we will update the media when there is more information’.
The teenager was reportedly taking part in a basketball training session with his Trojans teammates at the University of Southern California Galen Centre yesterday, Monday, July 24, sources with direct knowledge of the incident told TMZ Sports.
A 911 call was made at 9:29 am requesting urgent medical assistance for a person who was unconscious. An ambulance was immediately deployed to the scene – which was serious enough to be called in as a Code 3 incident – and Bronny was rushed to a hospital, they added.
LeBron’s son has clearly inherited his father’s genes and is tipped to follow in his huge footsteps in the game. He is of course a 19-time Los Angeles Lakers All-Star and four-time NBA champ.
Standing at 6′ 3″, Bronny recently signed with the Trojans as a freshman shooting guard and is seen as a rising basketball star who will probably eventually also star in the NBA.
His team has played all of its matches for the last 16 seasons at the Galen Centre where he was practising yesterday. Their head coach is Andy Enfield, now in his ninth year with the team that competes in Los Angeles as members of the Pac-12 Conference.
Originally from Wales, Chris spent years on the Costa del Sol before moving to the Algarve where he is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news.
