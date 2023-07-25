Transfer News: Serie A Giants Inter Milan Offer €15m For Top Premier League Goalkeeper

By Chris King • 25 July 2023 • 19:19

Image of a goalkeeper through the net. Credit: Dan Gold danielcgold/Creative Commons Zero, Public Domain Dedication

Inter Milan reportedly made a €15m (£13m) bid this Tuesday, July 25, for Aston Villa’s Argentinian goalkeeper Emilio Martínez.

The Serie A giants recently sold André Onana to Manchester United and have lost no time in lining up a potential replacement for the Cameroonian international keeper.

A tweet from the Argentinian news outlet TyC Sports read: ‘The Italian club intends to incorporate the world champion goalkeeper and has already offered 15 million euros to Aston Villa, which considered that figure insufficient’.

‘Meanwhile, the Nerazzurri already had contacts with Martínez’s entourage. It is expected that in the next few days the amount will be raised so that negotiations between the institutions can continue and thus be able to advance with the hiring of the Argentine’.

⚫🔵¡INTER QUIERE LLEVARSE AL DIBU! 🧤 El elenco italiano pretende incorporar al arquero campeón del mundo y ya le ofertó 15 millones de euros al Aston Villa, que consideró insuficiente dicha cifra. Mientras tanto, el Nerazzurri ya tuvo contactos con el entorno de Martínez. Se… pic.twitter.com/xwrtG1OAii — TyC Sports (@TyCSports) July 25, 2023

Martínez played a huge role in helping his country to World Cup success in Qatar last December. The 30-year-old was Argentina’s penalty shoot-out hero as Lionel Messi lifted Argentina’s first World Cup since 1986.

Whether Unai Emery will want one of his top players to leave remains to be seen, although he was not impressed with the player’s antics immediately after the World Cup final. He promised to ‘speak to him’ when he returned to Villa Park.

Martínez joined Villa from Arsenal three years ago

The Argentine arrived in the Midlands from Arsenal – where Emery was his manager at one point – three years ago after a £17 million move. He was a major contributor to Villa’s climb last season from near the relegation zone to being serious contenders for the top six and a European spot.

Although he recently signed a new five-year contract, the Argentine raised a few eyebrows earlier this year when he suggested that his dream to win the UEFA Champions League might be ‘difficult’ with Villa.

He said at the time: ‘I have the feeling that today I have the level to play in the Champions League and try to win it. I would like to win a title with Aston Villa. You should never lose hope. I would like to win the Champions League with Aston Villa, but it will be difficult because the club is still in its growth phase’.