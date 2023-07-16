Manchester United Chasing Second Goalkeeper Despite Impending Arrival Of André Onana

By Chris King • 16 July 2023 • 19:27

Image of Manchester United crest. Credit: Whale Media Stock / Shutterstock.com

Despite what would appear to be the imminent arrival of André Onana at Old Trafford, Manchester United are said to be tracking another goalkeeper.

Onana is believed to be due to arrive in Manchester this week, to undergo a medical. Should all go according to plan then the Cameroon international’s protracted move from Serie A club Inter Milan will be one step nearer to being completed.

According to the respected football transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Erik ten Hag will probably also make a move for Zion Suzuki once Onana is confirmed. The Japanese keeper currently plays for Urawa Red Diamonds in the J League.

United currently only have two keepers since David De Gea left

After the departure of the Spanish international David de Gea last week, the Dutch coach presently has Dean Henderson and Tom Heaton in the goalkeeping department.

If recent rumours prove to be true then the former will probably return to Nottingham Forest where the 26-year-old spent last season on loan. Should he go back to the City Ground then that leaves United with only Heaton as backup in the event of Onana arriving.

Romano tweeted last Friday 14: ‘Manchester United are working on Zion Suzuki deal. Japanese goalkeeper is one of3 options as backup GK and talks are now taking place on player side. No talks yet with Urawa Reds as Man United are busy with André Onana deal being completed’.

Manchester United are working on Zion Suzuki deal. Japanese goalkeeper is one of3 options as backup GK and talks are now taking place on player side. 🔴🇯🇵 No talks yet with Urawa Reds as Man United are busy with André Onana deal being completed. pic.twitter.com/s5RS3SETpP — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 14, 2023

Suzuki moving to the Premier League is not a new rumour. United are thought to have been keeping an eye on his progress since 2017, according to manchesterunited.footballwebb.com.

A fee in the region of £5 million could be enough to tempt the 20-year-old Japanese star to move to England. Kyogo Furuhashi currently holds the record for the most expensive transfer from the J league after the striker joined Glasgow Celtic for £4.5 million.

He has already represented his country at international level and kept 12 clean sheets in 29 appearances for Urawa Red Diamonds last season.

According to Japanese media, Suzuki apparently distributes the ball in a similar fashion to Ederson at Manchester City. He has been described as: ‘One of the most exciting goalkeeping prospects coming out of Japan.