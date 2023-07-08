BREAKING: Manchester United’s Spanish Keeper David De Gea CONFIRMS Old Trafford Exit

By Chris King • 08 July 2023 • 16:17

Image of David de Gea. Credit: Twitter@D_DeGea

David de Gea has confirmed his exit from Manchester United in an emotional post on his Twitter account this Saturday, July 8.

The 32-year-old Spanish international goalkeeper spent 12 years at Old Trafford, during which time he picked up Premier League, Europa League and FA Cup winners medals.

In a statement, he wrote: ‘I just wanted to send this farewell message to all Manchester United supporters. I would like to express my unwavering gratitude and appreciation for the love from the last 12 years’.

‘We’ve achieved a lot since my dear Sir Alex Ferguson brought me to this club. I took incredible pride every time I pulled on this shirt, to lead the team, to represent this institution, the biggest club in the world was an honour only bestowed upon a few lucky footballers’, he continued.

He added: ‘It’s been an unforgettable and successful period since I came here. I didn’t think from leaving Madrid as a young boy we would achieve what we did together’.

‘Now, it’s the right time to undertake a new challenge, to push myself again in new surroundings. Manchester will always be in my heart, Manchester has shaped me and will never leave me. We’ve seen it all’, concluded De Gea.

I just wanted to send this farewell message to all Manchester United supporters. I would like to express my unwavering gratitude and appreciation for the love from the last 12 years. We’ve achieved a lot since my dear Sir Alex Ferguson brought me to this club. I took incredible… pic.twitter.com/6R7ezOEf1E — David de Gea (@D_DeGea) July 8, 2023

His post brought forth a multitude of messages wishing him all the best and thanking him for his service to the Premier League giants.

De Gea’s contract expired at the end of June and there had been a bizarre incident where he allegedly accepted to take a pay cut before his offer was knocked back.

Andre Onana is believed to be on the verge of joining United

Erik ten Hag is currently known to be negotiating with the Italian Serie A giants Inter Milan to bring Andre Onana to United.

According to online reports, a deal is very close to being finalised that could see the Cameroonian international goalkeeper arrive at Old Trafford as early as next week.

Edwin van der Sar is in an ICU in Croatia

Another of the club’s legendary goalkeepers was reported yesterday, Friday 7, to have been admitted into the ICU of a Croatian hospital after suffering a brain haemorrhage.

Edwin van der Sar was said to have been on holiday when he was rushed into a medical facility. The 52-year-old former Ajax, Juventus, Fulham, and Man United, star was reported to be in stable condition, according to a statement released by the Dutch footballing giants Ajax.