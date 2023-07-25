Transfer News: Manchester United Striker Completes Move To Nottingham Forest

By Chris King • 25 July 2023 • 21:29

Image of Nottingham Forest's City Ground stadium. Credit: The Stadium Guide/Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 2.0

Manchester United’s Swedish winger Anthony Elanga has completed his move to Nottingham Forest this Tuesday, July 25.

In an official club statement, they wrote: ‘Nottingham Forest is delighted to announce the signing of forward Anthony Elanga from Manchester United. The Sweden international has signed a five-year deal, keeping him at The City Ground until the summer of 2028’.

The 21-year-old Malmö-born striker is a graduate of Old Trafford’s youth squad, having arrived in 2014. Elanga made his first-team debut for the Red Devils in 2020, shortly after picking up their Young Player of the Year award.

In 55 appearances for United, he has already bagged goals in the Premier League, the UEFA Champions League, and the UEFA Europa League.

Since making his debut as a full Swedish international in March 2022, Elanga has represented his country on 12 occasions, notching himself three goals in the process.

He becomes the second arrival at the City Ground this Summer following the signing of Nigerian international defender Ola Aina from Serie A outfit Torino last Saturday 22.

The player had other offers

‘It’s a pleasure to be here. It’s a proud moment, not only for me but for my family as well. It’s the perfect next step for me in my career, it’s a big step and I’m really looking forward to playing in front of the Forest fans at The City Ground’, he said in the official statement.

‘I had interest from elsewhere, but for me, Nottingham Forest feels like the perfect place. I’ve been here with United, and from the minute I stepped out for the warm-up, I could hear them from the changing room’, Elanga continued.

He added: ‘It’s a special place, but being here with Forest, I feel like it will be even more special. I’m really ready for the challenge and I just want to embrace everything and get to work’.

Ross Wilson, Forest’s Chief Football Officer added: ‘Anthony had a number of excellent options in front of him to choose from so we are naturally delighted that from those he has chosen to become a Nottingham Forest player’.

‘From the first meeting we had, he was so committed to all aspects of how he can continue to develop working with Steve on the pitch whilst he was also excited and embracing of the ambitions that Mr Marinakis has for the football club’.