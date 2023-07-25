UEFA’s Conference League Ruling Overturned

By Catherine McGeer • 25 July 2023 • 16:23
Victory Against All Odds: Osasuna celebrates as UEFA's ruling is overturned
Image:Twitter/, Club Atlético Osasuna
CLUB ATLÉTICO OSASUNA, a Spanish football club based in Pamplona, has secured its spot in the 2023/24 Conference League, marking a significant victory after a long and arduous legal battle. The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) recently ruled in favour of Osasuna under the ‘Consent Award’ formula, accepting new evidence presented by the club to vindicate its participation in the competition. UEFA, acknowledging the club’s efforts to shed light on past events, deemed Osasuna eligible for the European competition. This article explores the journey of Osasuna, the challenges they faced, and their commitment to European football.
Almost a decade ago, Club Atlético Osasuna found itself entangled in a complex web of events that would have lasting implications for their future participation in European competitions. The club was confronted with serious allegations, leading to uncertainties and doubts about their eligibility in the sporting arena.
However, Osasuna refused to succumb to these challenges and, determined to defend their rights and those of their members, embarked on a relentless battle that spanned over the last two months. The club’s perseverance, coupled with new evidence, caught the attention of UEFA and the Court of Arbitration for Sport.
UEFA, the governing body for European football, recognised Osasuna’s innocence in the matter and appreciated the initiative taken by the institution to bring transparency to the events of the past. The new evidence provided by the club proved vital in vindicating their position as a victim in the situation, ultimately leading to UEFA’s decision to allow Osasuna’s participation in the 2023/24 Conference League.
COMUNICADO OFICIAL | El Club Atlético Osasuna disputará la Conference League 2023/24.
— C. A. OSASUNA (@Osasuna) July 25, 2023
COMUNICADO OFICIAL | El Club Atlético Osasuna disputará la Conference League 2023/24.
— C. A. OSASUNA (@Osasuna) July 25, 2023
With UEFA’s decision and the ratification by CAS, Club Atlético Osasuna can finally put an end to the legal battles that have loomed over them for years. The club will now proudly be present at the draw for the Conference League playoff scheduled for August 7. This presents Osasuna with an opportunity to compete in the prestigious competition, showcasing their talent and passion for the sport on a European stage.
😍 ¡Europa, estamos de vuelta! pic.twitter.com/CQ9mrTA36r
— C. A. OSASUNA (@Osasuna) July 25, 2023
😍 ¡Europa, estamos de vuelta! pic.twitter.com/CQ9mrTA36r
Despite the triumph, UEFA has opened disciplinary proceedings against Osasuna for their decision to go to the ordinary courts during the legal process. However, this penalty will not hinder the club’s participation in the Conference League.
In response to the disciplinary actions, the club has expressed its commitment to European football’s highest body, vowing not to take sporting matters to the ordinary courts in the future. This pledge demonstrates Osasuna’s dedication to resolving disputes within the established sporting justice system, ensuring fair play, and maintaining the integrity of the sport they love.
🙌 Europa merecía disfrutar de nuestra gente. pic.twitter.com/7LMNvhiSsN
— C. A. OSASUNA (@Osasuna) July 25, 2023
🙌 Europa merecía disfrutar de nuestra gente. pic.twitter.com/7LMNvhiSsN
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
I am an Irish writer who has been living in Spain for the past twenty years. My writing centers around the Costa Cálida. As a mother I also write about family life on the coast of Spain and every now and then I try to break down the world of Spanish politics!
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.