UEFA’s Conference League Ruling Overturned

By Catherine McGeer • 25 July 2023 • 16:23

Victory Against All Odds: Osasuna celebrates as UEFA's ruling is overturned Image:Twitter/, Club Atlético Osasuna

CLUB ATLÉTICO OSASUNA, a Spanish football club based in Pamplona, has secured its spot in the 2023/24 Conference League, marking a significant victory after a long and arduous legal battle. The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) recently ruled in favour of Osasuna under the ‘Consent Award’ formula, accepting new evidence presented by the club to vindicate its participation in the competition. UEFA, acknowledging the club’s efforts to shed light on past events, deemed Osasuna eligible for the European competition. This article explores the journey of Osasuna, the challenges they faced, and their commitment to European football.

A Decade-Long Struggle

Almost a decade ago, Club Atlético Osasuna found itself entangled in a complex web of events that would have lasting implications for their future participation in European competitions. The club was confronted with serious allegations, leading to uncertainties and doubts about their eligibility in the sporting arena.

However, Osasuna refused to succumb to these challenges and, determined to defend their rights and those of their members, embarked on a relentless battle that spanned over the last two months. The club’s perseverance, coupled with new evidence, caught the attention of UEFA and the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

UEFA’s Recognition of Osasuna’s Innocence

UEFA, the governing body for European football, recognised Osasuna’s innocence in the matter and appreciated the initiative taken by the institution to bring transparency to the events of the past. The new evidence provided by the club proved vital in vindicating their position as a victim in the situation, ultimately leading to UEFA’s decision to allow Osasuna’s participation in the 2023/24 Conference League.

COMUNICADO OFICIAL | El Club Atlético Osasuna disputará la Conference League 2023/24. — C. A. OSASUNA (@Osasuna) July 25, 2023

The Club’s Redemption and the Playoff Draw

With UEFA’s decision and the ratification by CAS, Club Atlético Osasuna can finally put an end to the legal battles that have loomed over them for years. The club will now proudly be present at the draw for the Conference League playoff scheduled for August 7. This presents Osasuna with an opportunity to compete in the prestigious competition, showcasing their talent and passion for the sport on a European stage.

Disciplinary Proceedings and UEFA’s Stance

Despite the triumph, UEFA has opened disciplinary proceedings against Osasuna for their decision to go to the ordinary courts during the legal process. However, this penalty will not hinder the club’s participation in the Conference League.

In response to the disciplinary actions, the club has expressed its commitment to European football’s highest body, vowing not to take sporting matters to the ordinary courts in the future. This pledge demonstrates Osasuna’s dedication to resolving disputes within the established sporting justice system, ensuring fair play, and maintaining the integrity of the sport they love.

🙌 Europa merecía disfrutar de nuestra gente. pic.twitter.com/7LMNvhiSsN — C. A. OSASUNA (@Osasuna) July 25, 2023