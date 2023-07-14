Arsenal Confirm Signing Of Top European Defender

By Chris King • 14 July 2023 • 17:32
Image of Arsenal's Emirates Stadium.
Credit: Little Savage/Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 4.0
English Premier League club Arsenal unveiled Jurrien Timber as their latest big signing this Friday, July 14.
Welcome to The Arsenal, Jurrien Timber 🤩
— Arsenal (@Arsenal) July 14, 2023
In an official statement, the Gunners welcomed the 22-year-old Dutch international to his new home at the Emirates Stadium in North London. His transfer is subject to the completion of the usual regulatory processes it explained.
An announcement seemed imminent after an image was leaked online yesterday, Thursday 13. A tweet instructed fans how to find a photo of Timber wearing an Arsenal shirt after a user had spotted it in the coding on the club’s website.
Timber racked up 121 appearances during his time playing in the Eredivisie with the European giants, Ajax of Amsterdam. He helped his team land two league titles and a Dutch Cup.
His football career started out in 2014 when he joined the famous Ajax academy. His twin brother Quinten signed at the same time but moved on to currently play for another huge Dutch club, Feyenoord.
In 2018, Jurrien signed professionally with Ajax, making his full senior debut in a 3-1 win over SC Heerenveen.
He was quickly elevated to the men’s national side, making his international debut in a 2-2 draw with Scotland in June 2021. He was part of the Netherlands squads for both the UEFA Euro 2020 and the 2022 FIFA World Cup tournaments.
As reported by Arsenal.com, the club’s sporting director Edu commented: ‘We are very happy to bring Jurrien to Arsenal. He is a player that we have admired for a long time, so it’s a credit to everyone in our team that made this happen’.
He added: ‘Jurrien is a young talented international player, who fits our vision of competing with a young strong squad. I know Jurrien cannot wait to get started and we’re really hoping that he will be a great success here for many years’.
‘We’re really excited that Jurrien has joined us. He is a versatile young defender, who will fit into our system and provide our squad with so much added quality’, said an elated Mikel Arteta.
“Jurrien is a young player but has already achieved so much. He has experienced what it’s like to go to a major international tournament on more than one occasion, as well as the trophies he has won with Ajax. We look forward to welcoming and integrating Jurrien into the squad’, he continued.
