Massive boost for Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal as Gabriel Martinelli signs new deal

By Chris King • 03 February 2023 • 3:03

Image of Arsenal winger Gabriel Martinelli. Credit: Wikipedia - By @cfcunofficial (Chelsea Debs) London from London, UK - Chelsea 2 Arsenal 2, CC BY-SA 2.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=86475723

Gabriel Martinelli gave Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal a massive boost as he signed a new four-and-a-half-year contract at the Emirates.

Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal received a massive boost this Thursday, February 2, after their Brazilian winger Gabriel Martinelli penned a new contract with the Gunners. As a result, he will stay at the Emirates for another four-and-a-half years, until the summer of 2027.

Martinelli’s previous contract included the option of an extra two years but was due to expire this season. Arteta has now secured the services of a player whose contribution to Arsenal’s run at the top of the Premier League has been huge.

Since arriving in London in 2019 from Brazilian side Ituano, Martinelli has bagged 25 goals in 111 appearances in all competitions. He has seven so far this season, as reported by dailymail.co.uk.

Arteta will now wait to see the outcome of contract negotiations with his young England winger Bukayo Saka and French defender, William Saliba.

Chelsea’s Italian midfield star Jorginho made the short trip to north London on transfer deadline day to sign for the Gunners.

“Jorginho is a midfield player with intelligence, deep leadership skills and a huge amount of Premier League and International experience. He has won in his career, but he still has the hunger and huge willingness to contribute here”, said Arteta of his new acquisition.

💬 "Jorginho is a midfield player with intelligence, deep leadership skills and a huge amount of Premier League and International experience. He has won in his career, but he still has the hunger and huge willingness to contribute here." The boss on Jorginho 💪 pic.twitter.com/8bsP2e2rT9 — Arsenal (@Arsenal) February 1, 2023

