BREAKING: Laverne & Shirley actress Cindy Williams passes away aged 75 Close
Trending:

Transfer news: Arsenal agree shock deadline day Jorginho signing from Chelsea

By Chris King • 31 January 2023 • 17:24

Image of football player Jorginho in a Chelsea shirt. Credit: Wikipedia - By Vyacheslav Yevdokimov - https://pic1.fc-zenit.ru/upload/gallery/photo/16928/739044_sPICT.jpg, CC BY-SA 3.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=115020275

Chelsea midfield star Jorginho will move to Arsenal, pending a medical, in a shock £12 million move on deadline day.

 

In the big football transfer news so far today, on ‘deadline day’, Tuesday, January 31, the English Premier League side Arsenal have pulled off the shock signing of midfield enforcer Jorginho from Chelsea.

The Italian international star will reportedly move to the Emirates in a £12 million deal according to respected sports journalist Fabrizio Romano.

Jorginho will undergo a medical in north London before penning a deal that will keep the 31-year-old with the Gunners until 2024, with a possible 12 months extension. Mikel Arteta has pulled off a massive coup in acquiring the services of such an experienced and reliable player.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.

FacebookTwitterRedditWhatsAppTelegramLinkedInEmailCopy Link
Go Back

Related News

<< Go Back to All Previous Editions
Written by

Chris King

Originally from Wales, Chris spent years on the Costa del Sol before moving to the Algarve where he is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]

Comments

Continue Reading