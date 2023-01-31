By Chris King • 31 January 2023 • 17:24

Image of football player Jorginho in a Chelsea shirt. Credit: Wikipedia - By Vyacheslav Yevdokimov - https://pic1.fc-zenit.ru/upload/gallery/photo/16928/739044_sPICT.jpg, CC BY-SA 3.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=115020275

Chelsea midfield star Jorginho will move to Arsenal, pending a medical, in a shock £12 million move on deadline day.

In the big football transfer news so far today, on ‘deadline day’, Tuesday, January 31, the English Premier League side Arsenal have pulled off the shock signing of midfield enforcer Jorginho from Chelsea.

The Italian international star will reportedly move to the Emirates in a £12 million deal according to respected sports journalist Fabrizio Romano.

Jorginho to Arsenal, here we go! Deal agreed on £12m fee, Chelsea accept conditions and documents are being prepared 🚨⚪️🔴 #AFC Personal terms agreed, contract until 2024 with option further year. First contact revealed yesterday night — medical booked. Arteta, key factor. pic.twitter.com/JHm1rMTzxw — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 31, 2023

Jorginho will undergo a medical in north London before penning a deal that will keep the 31-year-old with the Gunners until 2024, with a possible 12 months extension. Mikel Arteta has pulled off a massive coup in acquiring the services of such an experienced and reliable player.

