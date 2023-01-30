Transfer news: Chelsea to smash British transfer record to sign Enzo Fernandez from Benfica

By Chris King • 30 January 2023 • 20:45

Image of Benfica and Argentina star Enzo Fernandez. Credit: Wikipedia - By Tasnim News Agency, CC BY 4.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=126240193

Benfica star Enzo Fernandez has reportedly agreed terms with Chelsea, smashing the British transfer record in the process.

Chelsea have been extremely busy during this current transfer window. It is thought that transfer director Paul Winstanley and the club’s co-owner Behdad Eghbali, were instrumental in landing the latest signing. They recently played a big part in securing the signature of Mykhailo Mudryk from Shakhtar Donetsk.

Benfica boss Rui Costa had stated all along that his player would only leave Lisbon on their terms. It would now be down to him to rubber-stamp the deal to make it complete.

Fernandez reportedly had a release clause of £105m in his contract and it is believed that in order to get Benfica to accept payment in instalments, Todd Boely’s outfit was prepared to pay over the odds.

