Morrissey Slates Tributes To Sinead O’Connor

By John Ensor • 27 July 2023 • 13:49

Morrissey. Credit: Caligvla sur Wikipedia anglais Creative Commons Attribution-share alike 3.0

The many tributes that have poured in following the death of Sinead O’Connor have received a severe dressing down by acerbic singer Morrissey.

On Wednesday, July 27, it was announced that Irish Grammy-winner, Sinead O’Connor, had died in London. This was followed by an outpouring of sympathy from many famous names from the likes of Russell Crowe, Bryan Adams and Conor McGregor.

However, Morrissey, a well-known critic of the British music industry, has added his voice in an unexpected and insightful tribute of his own.

Morrissey Gives A Brutally Honest Appraisal

He opened up his tirade by saying: ‘She had only so much “self” to give. She was dropped by her label after selling 7 million albums for them. She became crazed, yes, but uninteresting, never.’

He avoided any sentimentality and focused on O’Connor’s true legacy: ‘She had proud vulnerability … and there is a certain music industry hatred for singers who don’t “fit in” (this I know only too well), and they are never praised until death – when, finally, they can’t answer back.

‘The cruel playpen of fame gushes with praise for Sinead today . . . with the usual moronic labels of “icon” and “legend”. You praise her now ONLY because it is too late. You hadn’t the guts to support her when she was alive and she was looking for you.’

The music press also came under fire: ‘The press will label artists as pests because of what they withhold . . . and they would call Sinead sad, fat, shocking, insane . . . oh but not today!’

‘Music CEOs who had put on their most charming smile as they refused her for their roster are queuing-up to call her a “feminist icon.”’

Morrissey went on to criticise what he called: ‘15 minute celebrities and. . .record labels [who tweeted] their jibber-jabber . . . when it was YOU who talked Sinead into giving up . . . because she refused to be labelled, and she was degraded, as those few who move the world are always degraded.

‘Why is ANYBODY surprised that Sinead O’Connor is dead? Who cared enough to save Judy Garland, Whitney Houston, Amy Winehouse, Marilyn Monroe, Billie Holiday? Where do you go when death can be the best outcome? Was this music madness worth Sinead’s life? No, it wasn’t.’

Praise For Sinead’s Courage

‘She was a challenge, and she couldn’t be boxed-up, and she had the courage to speak when everyone else stayed safely silent. She was harassed simply for being herself. Her eyes finally closed in search of a soul she could call her own.’

The former Smith’s frontman concluded: ‘Tomorrow the fawning fops flip back to . . . their moral superiority and their obituaries of parroted vomit . . . all of which will catch you lying on days like today . . . when Sinead doesn’t need your sterile slop.’

A grief-stricken O’Connor had struggled to cope with her 17-year-old son Shane’s suicide in January last year