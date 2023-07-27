By Marcos • 27 July 2023 • 9:44

Puzzle Solutions Edition 1986

WORD SPIRAL

1 Buff; 2 Flap; 3 Puma; 4 Aged; 5 Door; 6 Rend; 7 Dark; 8 Know; 9 Weed; 10 Doll; 11 Limp; 12 Prod; 13 Dial; 14 Loam; 15 Maul; 16 Lamp. KAMPALA

QUICK QUIZ

1 Macbeth; 2 Panama; 3 India; 4 Bermuda Triangle; 5 Malibu; 6 Anne Bancroft; 7 Venison; 8 Brazil; 9 Samson; 10 Bicycle.

CRYPTIC

Across: 1 Testament; 8 Roc; 9 Lacked drive; 11 Gathers; 12 Treat; 13 Ensign; 15 Crutch; 17 Tarot; 18 Chaired; 20 Paperchases; 22 Ash; 23 Treasurer.

Down: 2 Era; 3 Anele; 4 Eldest; 5 Twister; 6 Present arms; 7 Scratched; 10 Catastrophe; 11 Great Bear; 14 Go to pot; 16 Accrue; 19 Aphis; 21 Ere.

QUICK

Across: 1 Stylus; 7 Thirteen; 8 Away; 10 Trifle; 11 Excite; 14 Due; 16 Hotel; 17 Noel; 19 Repay; 21 Forum; 22 Widen; 23 Abet; 26 Pecan; 28 Lie; 29 Anorak; 30 Likens; 31 Edit; 32 Autocrat; 33 Troops.

Down: 1 Spot-on; 2 Lawful; 3 Stye; 4 Wrexham; 5 Merit; 6 Angel; 8 Aide; 9 Ale; 12 Coy; 13 Tense; 15 Beret; 18 Often; 19 Rod; 20 Pun; 21 Finance; 22 War; 23 Aikido; 24 Beet; 25 Tastes; 26 Pagan; 27 Costs; 28 Lid; 30 Lett.

ENGLISH/SPANISH

Across: 1 Towers, 3 Twelve, 8 October, 10 Fondo, 11 Girls, 12 Survive, 13 Spicy, 15 Stags, 20 Tulipan, 22 Witch, 24 Pegar, 25 Costume, 26 Donkey, 27 Brakes.

Down: 1 Though, 2 Water, 4 Wafer, 5 Landing, 6 Erodes, 7 Prisa, 9 Basic, 14 Polygon, 16 Towns, 17 Stupid, 18 Knock, 19 Wheels, 21 Parte, 23 Trunk.

NONAGRAM

ikon, inky, inly, kiln, kilo, king, ling, link, lino, lion, loin, noil, oily, oink, wily, wing, wink, wino, winy, yogi, lingo, lying, owing, kingly, lowing, owning, yoking, knowing, yowling, KNOWINGLY

SUDOKU

EASY

HARD

GOGEN

ALPHAMUDDLE