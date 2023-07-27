Puzzle Solutions Edition 1986

Yellow Warnings Issued In Valencia and Alicante For Imminent Heavy Rainfall Lasting Up To Seven Hours Close
By Marcos • 27 July 2023 • 9:44

WORD SPIRAL

1 Buff; 2 Flap; 3 Puma; 4 Aged; 5 Door; 6 Rend; 7 Dark; 8 Know; 9 Weed; 10 Doll; 11 Limp; 12 Prod; 13 Dial; 14 Loam; 15 Maul; 16 Lamp. KAMPALA

QUICK QUIZ

1 Macbeth; 2 Panama; 3 India; 4 Bermuda Triangle; 5 Malibu; 6 Anne Bancroft; 7 Venison; 8 Brazil; 9 Samson; 10 Bicycle.

CRYPTIC

Across: 1 Testament; 8 Roc; 9 Lacked drive; 11 Gathers; 12 Treat; 13 Ensign; 15 Crutch; 17 Tarot; 18 Chaired; 20 Paperchases; 22 Ash; 23 Treasurer.
Down: 2 Era; 3 Anele; 4 Eldest; 5 Twister; 6 Present arms; 7 Scratched; 10 Catastrophe; 11 Great Bear; 14 Go to pot; 16 Accrue; 19 Aphis; 21 Ere.

QUICK

Across: 1 Stylus; 7 Thirteen; 8 Away; 10 Trifle; 11 Excite; 14 Due; 16 Hotel; 17 Noel; 19 Repay; 21 Forum; 22 Widen; 23 Abet; 26 Pecan; 28 Lie; 29 Anorak; 30 Likens; 31 Edit; 32 Autocrat; 33 Troops.
Down: 1 Spot-on; 2 Lawful; 3 Stye; 4 Wrexham; 5 Merit; 6 Angel; 8 Aide; 9 Ale; 12 Coy; 13 Tense; 15 Beret; 18 Often; 19 Rod; 20 Pun; 21 Finance; 22 War; 23 Aikido; 24 Beet; 25 Tastes; 26 Pagan; 27 Costs; 28 Lid; 30 Lett.

ENGLISH/SPANISH

Across: 1 Towers, 3 Twelve, 8 October, 10 Fondo, 11 Girls, 12 Survive, 13 Spicy, 15 Stags, 20 Tulipan, 22 Witch, 24 Pegar, 25 Costume, 26 Donkey, 27 Brakes.
Down: 1 Though, 2 Water, 4 Wafer, 5 Landing, 6 Erodes, 7 Prisa, 9 Basic, 14 Polygon, 16 Towns, 17 Stupid, 18 Knock, 19 Wheels, 21 Parte, 23 Trunk.

NONAGRAM

ikon, inky, inly, kiln, kilo, king, ling, link, lino, lion, loin, noil, oily, oink, wily, wing, wink, wino, winy, yogi, lingo, lying, owing, kingly, lowing, owning, yoking, knowing, yowling, KNOWINGLY

SUDOKU

EASY

Easy Sudoku 1986

HARD

Hard Sudoku 1986

GOGEN

Gogen 1986

ALPHAMUDDLE

Alphamuddle 1986

