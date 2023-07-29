By Jo Pugh • 29 July 2023 • 15:27

Les Rotes beach in Denia is rocky in parts. Credit: Valencian government.

DENIA council has unanimously agreed to request that the award of the prestigious Police Merit Cross be granted to a local police officer.

Police officer Claudia Noelia Clemente has been nominated, as she put her own life at risk to save a swimmer.

On Friday, May 19, the policewoman was called out to help a lady who was trapped in the rocks of Les Rotes beach.

The officer jumped into the water to save the bather, who could not get out of the water due to the strong swell, “putting her life and physical integrity in danger”.

The proposal was presented to the council meeting on Friday, July 28, by the councillor for citizen security, Javier Scotto.

Officer Clemente demonstrated “exceptional value beyond her professional obligations, managing to save the woman”.

Both suffered minor injuries, such as cuts and bruises on the arms and legs.

Officer Clemente suffered abrasions to her head due to an impact against the rocks.

Claudia Noelia Clemente García Miguel graduated from the University of Salamanca in criminology and has been working for the Local Police of Denia since 2018, occupying the position of officer since 2022.

She had previously been a member of police forces in Alfàs del Pi and Guardamar del Segura.

The Police Merit Cross with red badge is a distinction that the Valencian government awards in the event of one of the following circumstances.

“Acts in defence and protection of entrusted interests, which demonstrate qualities of value, sacrifice, loyalty or exceptional self-sacrifice, and from which there is a risk to their life regardless of the result produced, as long as they exceed the strict compliance with regulatory obligations and duties”.

“Acts performed with exceptional qualities of value, for the benefit of society and that have reasonably avoided situations of personal or catastrophic risk”.