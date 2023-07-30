Three Injured In Two Shooting Incidents During Rotterdam’s Summer Carnival In The Netherlands

By Chris King • 30 July 2023 • 0:17

Image of police officers in the Netherlands. Credit: Bernhard Richter/Shutterstock.com

TWO shootings took place on the Coolsingel in Rotterdam, this Saturday afternoon and evening, July 29.

Dutch police confirmed that nobody was injured in the first incident, while three people were injured in the second. Both occurred during the Summer Carnival that was being celebrated in the city.

The shooting later in the evening took place near the Bijenkorf on the Coolsingel. By that time, the parade of the Summer Festival was already there were still people celebrating at various stages where music was being played.

Three people were injured

Three people were injured, but their condition was unknown the police said, according to nrc.nl. ‘The police saw a suspect shoot a victim and then fired several shots towards the suspect’, the police informed. ‘Both the suspect and victim were transported to hospital’.

A police spokesman could not say whether there is a connection between the two shooting incidents. After the shots were fired, there was a brief panic among bystanders. The remaining events on the programme of the Summer Festival were halted after the second shooting, Rijnmond reported.

Schietpartij Rotterdam tijdens Zomercarnaval, op de Coolsingel pic.twitter.com/QSnoaG3N7X — Upside down world (@Upsidedownworl9) July 29, 2023

The first shooting incident earlier in the day

The first incident took place at around 5:15 pm and did not appear to have caused a lot of consternation among the Summer Carnival celebrants.

Accordingly, shots were thought to have been fired at the level of Beurs and not in or towards the carnival procession. At the time, a man is said to have pulled out a gun and started shooting among the many people on Coolsingel, before fleeing the scene.

The police have not offered any indication yet as to what motivated of the shooter(s), and could not give more information to NRC on Saturday evening.

A search operation was launched and the police are currently looking for the suspect of the first shooting with a description being distributed via social media.