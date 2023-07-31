World’s Oldest Man Dies At 127

By John Ensor • 31 July 2023 • 17:08
Credit: EWN
Local media in Brazil have claimed that the world’s oldest man, who is believed to have enjoyed a drink now and again, has died at the Age of 127.
On Friday, July 28, it was reported that Jose Paulino Gomes passed away at his home in Corrego do Cafe, in a rural area of Pedra Bonita, Brazil, writes NY Breaking, July 31.
According to documents in Pedra Bonita, which has just one civil registry office, Cartorio Silva, Mr Gomes was born in 1895, while Queen Victoria was still on the throne.
Reportedly, his marriage certificate, which dates back to 1917, is the key piece of evidence for the incredible claim.
Cartorio Silva’s legal advisor, Willyan Jose Rodrigues de Souza said: ‘According to the records, he got married at the age of 22. It is believed that he was indeed born before 1900. Men rarely get married at 17.’ If the details are correct, this would mean that Jose would have been the oldest known person in the world.
Jose, a widower, is survived by seven children, 25 grandchildren, 42 great-grandchildren and 11 great-great-grandchildren. One of his granddaughters, Eliane Ferreira, commented: ‘Here in the countryside, people are usually registered when they are older.
‘There is a lady nearby who is 98 years old. She says she knew him when he was a boy. Then we got curious to confirm his age and looked up the registry office to find out what was correct.’ Eliane said, ‘He was very simple, very humble. His uniqueness was that he didn’t like industrialised things, only rural things, of course.’
Speaking about his life she added: ‘He raised chickens, pigs… His food all came from here, had to be raised or grown here. And he always liked to have a drink.’
Another granddaughter, Fabiola Oliveira, shed more light on his active life: ‘Four years ago he stopped horse riding. He was in bed for about a month. He will leave many stories and memories for all of us.’
Jose’s cause of death was multiple organ failure, according to his family, he was buried on July 29 in the Corrego dos Fialhos cemetery in Pedra Bonita.
Currently, the Guinness World Record is officially held by Spain’s Maria Branyas Morera, who is 116. According to Guinness she survived ‘both World Wars, the Spanish Civil War, and the Spanish Flu pandemic, María also fought off COVID-19 in 2020. She contracted the virus mere weeks after celebrating her 113th birthday; fortunately she managed to make a full recovery within a few days.’
At this moment in time, there has been no comment from Guinness World Records on Mr Gomes.
Originally from Doncaster, Yorkshire, John now lives in Galicia, Northern Spain with his wife Nina.
He is passionate about news, music, cycling and animals.
When he's not writing for EWN he enjoys gigging in a acoustic duo, looking after their four dogs, four chickens, two cats, and cycling up mountains very slowly.
