Charlie Tanfield: Team GB Olympic Rider Hospitalised After Crash At Cycling World Championships

By Chris King • 03 August 2023 • 18:05

Image of Team GB cyclist Charlie Tanfield. Credit: Katiemay27897/Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 4.0

Team GB’s Olympic star Charlie Tanfield was taken to hospital this Thursday, August 3, after suffering a crash while competing in the Cycling World Championships in Glasgow, Scotland.

Riding in the Elite Team Pursuit qualification event, 26-year-old Tanfield was at the back of the field at the Sir Chris Hoy Velodrome when he lost control and crashed out of the race on the final bend.

Video footage showed him skidding up the ramped section after his bike spun out of control. He subsequently ended up on the ground on the inside part of the oval circuit.

As a result of his horrendous accident, along with his teammates Daniel Bigham, Ethan Vernon and Oliver Wood, Team GB was eliminated from the competition after failing to set a qualifying time.

He left the track unassisted after his crash

Thankfully, the cycling star was able to leave the track under his own steam after receiving treatment from the medical staff who were in attendance. He was taken to the hospital as a precaution and also so that he could receive more treatment.

Posting on its official Twitter account, British Cycling gave an update on Tanfield’s health: ‘Following his crash in this morning’s men’s pursuit qualification, Charlie Tanfield was assessed immediately by the on-site medical team before being taken to hospital for further treatment’.

‘We wish Charlie a very speedy recovery and look forward to seeing him back on his bike soon. Unfortunately, the men’s team pursuit riders will not progress in the competition’, it concluded.

Tanfield, Wood and Vernon were three of the Team GB members who finished 7th in the men’s pursuit in the Tokyo Summer Olympics in 2021.

Meanwhile, the eight-time paralympic Gold Medallist Jody Cundy CBE smashed the world record in the C4 Omnium 200m Time Trial, with the Englishman crossing the Glasgow finishing line in a time of 10.427 seconds.

⚡️NEW WORLD RECORD ⚡️@jodycundy soars round the Glasgow boards in 10.427 to smash the world record in the men's C4 omnium – 200m time trial 👏#GlasgowScotland2023 pic.twitter.com/jIqDtyXjE6 — British Cycling (@BritishCycling) August 3, 2023

The 2023 UCI Cycling World Championships is the inaugural event of the UCI Cycling World Championships organised by the (UCI). It is taking place between August 3 and 13 in Glasgow, and other venues across Scotland.