Marbella Looks For Solutions To Wild Boar Invasion

By John Ensor • 05 August 2023 • 12:21

Wild boar on the beach. Credit: Marbella se queja/Facebook.com

The increasingly common incidents of wild boars on the beaches of Marbella has led to calls for the council to look at ways to reduce these invasions.

Last weekend, in the Marbella area of Estrella del Mar, Málaga, a family of wild boars caused a stir as they walked along the beach, rummaging through beachgoers’ belongings in search of food. Another incident was recorded on Elviria beach, also in Marbella, where a bather encountered a herd of six wild boars investigating his belongings, writes OK Diario.

The presence of these feral pigs in urban and coastal areas has raised concerns for the Marbella City Council, which is now seeking ways to address this escalating ‘invasion’ that poses risks to pedestrians, bathers, pets, and vehicles.

According to Javier García, the deputy mayor of San Pedro Alcántara, the wild boar population has been increasing significantly not only in their area ‘but also along the entire Mediterranean coast.’ Their adaptability to different environments and the abundance of shelter and food in urbanized areas have contributed to their encroachment on these regions, especially during the dry season when they seek food and scavenge in places with urban solid waste containers.

Exercise caution If Confronted By Wild Boar

García urges residents not to feed the wild boars as ‘they are not domestic animals and can be dangerous.’ He also warns against approaching their offspring as mothers can become aggressive and may attack.

The mayor acknowledges that wild boars are mainly seen in peripheral areas like Guadalmina Alta, Bello Horizonte, or Trapiche Norte. However, efforts are underway to limit their movement. Measures like using cages have been considered, but compliance with the regulations of the Junta de Andalucía and the State is of utmost importance. García emphasizes that they do not want to turn the situation into a safari.

Council Looking For Solutions

The Health Delegation has been actively working to find solutions to this issue since March. A previous information campaign with citizen recommendations aimed at tackling the problem, and now they are further exploring options to control the small-scale ‘invasion’ affecting the region.

The growing concern among the locals has found expression through social media, entry records, and the citizen’s mailbox. The council is determined to find answers within the legal framework and channels provided by the legislation.

The rising presence of wild boars in Marbella’s urban and coastal areas is posing a threat to public safety and the environment. As the council seeks solutions to address this “invasion,” residents are urged to refrain from feeding these animals and to exercise caution when encountering them. With a focus on adhering to regulations, the authorities aim to find effective measures to control the wild boar population and ensure the safety of beachgoers and pedestrians.