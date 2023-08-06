By Jo Pugh • 06 August 2023 • 8:38

Viewers are turning to streaming rather than pay the TV licence fee. Credit: TV Licensing/Twitter

THE BBC is facing a revolt from millions of television viewers who are no longer willing to pay the television licence fee.

A record 2.84 million people now insist they are no longer obliged to pay £159 for the annual charge because they don’t watch BBC channels or any kind of live TV.

This figure is an increase of more than 360,000 in the previous twelve months.

Toby Young, the Founder and Director of the Free Speech Union told the Daily Mail: ‘These figures show that the TV licence fee is not a viable funding model for the BBC going forward.

He added: ‘The obvious alternative is to become a subscription-based service like Netflix and Amazon Prime.

Given the BBC’s global brand recognition and its reputation for producing premium content, it could become the largest and most profitable streaming service in the world.’

Last year TV Licensing (TVL) which collects the licence fee on behalf of the BBC sold 23.50 million licences.

The BBC earned £3,741 million from the licence fee in 2023 compared with £3,800 million the previous year.

At the same time the public service broadcaster is also having to deal with an increase in licence fee evasion from people who are eligible to pay but don’t.

It is believed the current rate of licence fee evasion is costing the BBC £430 a million a year.

Critics of the BBC have long argued that the licence fee is increasingly irrelevant when viewers can subscribe to the streaming services provided by the likes of Netflix, Disney and Apple TV.

Although the latest figures make gloomy reading for the BBC it can still take comfort from the fact that nine out of ten UK adults use the BBC each week.

A BBC spokesperson said: ‘The overwhelming majority of households – approximately 9 out of 10 – are licensed and receive brilliant BBC programming and services across TV, radio and online for 44p a day”.

“Licence fee revenue is holding up well and has fallen by just 1.6% in the last year despite the pressures of increased choice in the market and the rising cost of living faced by all media organisations”.

“Our focus is ensuring we continue to find new ways to serve all audiences”.