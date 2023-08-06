Storm Shadow Missile Strikes Damage Two Bridges Connecting Crimean Peninsula To Ukraine

By Chris King • 06 August 2023 • 18:23

Image of the Chongar bridge on the Crimean peninsula. Credit: Grey Zone Telegram

TWO bridges connecting Russian-annexed Crimea with the occupied region of Kherson were reportedly attacked this Sunday, August 6.

Explosions occurred on the Chongarsky Bridge and also in the nearby village of Chongar, as well as the Henichesk Bridge, according to numerous posts on Telegram and other news outlets.

The strikes were confirmed by the Acting Governor of Kherson region

Prior to this, Volodymyr Saldo, the Acting Governor of the Kherson region posted a message on his official Telegram channel. he reported that the Armed Forces of Ukraine had fired Storm Shadow missiles at the Chongar bridge and the Chongar village.

As a result, the bridge was damaged he said, adding that another rocket hit the village school. Chongar Bridge is a major Russian supply route used for transporting weapons and troops to the frontlines in Ukraine.

Vladimir Rogov, the chairman of the Zaporizhzhia movement ‘We are together with Russia’ also announced the arrival of Ukrainian missiles on the Chongarsky bridge, along with video footage of the resulting smoke, via his Telegram channel.



He posted video footage of the alleged attack, accompanied by the message: ‘Moment of arrival on the Chongar bridge, which was attacked by UGIL terrorists with Storm Shadow missiles. As a result of the strike, three holes were formed on the bridge, its supporting structures were not damaged’.

‘A total of 12 missiles of French manufacture were fired, nine of them were shot down by the air defence system. The terrorist malignancy UGIL must be destroyed!’, he added.

Henichesk Bridge was also allegedly hit and damaged

It was also reported that smoke was rising from the Henichesk Bridge after it took a hit from missiles. This structure connects the town of Henichesk with the narrow Arabat Spit on the northeast coast of Crimea.

A civilian driver had been wounded in the attack claimed Saldo who confirmed that a gas pipeline had been damaged that ran next to the bridge. ‘More than 20,000 city residents were left without a gas supply’, he wrote.



Images of the incident were shared on the Grey Zone Telegram channel, along with a post that read: ‘Emergency services of the Kherson region arrived on the spot and inspected the sites of missile strikes by the enemy on two bridges connecting the Crimean peninsula with the territorial part of Russia’.

It continued: ‘The first three photos were taken almost immediately after the strike on the bridge across the Tonky Strait on the Arabatskaya Strelka, which also damaged a gas pipeline’.

‘The next three photos were taken by social and emergency services from a quadrocopter, showing the nature of the Chongar bridge being hit. Presumably, both bridges were hit using Storm Shadow missiles launched from a pair of Ukrainian Air Force Su-24s’, it concluded.