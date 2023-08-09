Ryanair Recruiting Cabin Crew In Malaga

By John Smith • 09 August 2023 • 12:22

Ryanair needs more cabin crew Credit: Ryanair Media Centre

LOVE them or hate them, there is no question that Ryanair is one of the most important airlines in Europe and it is still growing.

On Tuesday August 15 from 10.30am airline recruiters will be interviewing potential new employees at the Salles Hotel Malaga Calle Marmoles, 6, 29007 Malaga.

Applicants who would like to become cabin crew and join the current crew staff of more than 14,000 people need to come from a customer service-oriented background experience and most importantly must demonstrate their legal entitlement to work on an unrestricted basis across the European Union.

Other attributes include the ability to read, write and speak English, be able to swim 25 metres unaided and to have a natural ability to deal with members of the public in a friendly and enthusiastic manner.

There is a height requirement and all applicants need to be between 5 “2 (157 cm) and 6” 2 (188 cm) and there is of course a need to be flexible and work to a roster.

Benefits of working for Ryanair

In return, those who are chosen and pass a six week training course can expect to enjoy good promotion prospects, unlimited highly discounted Staff Travel rates to 230 different destinations, uncapped sales bonus, free uniform in year one and yearly allowance afterwards.

The training course will equip all potential cabin crew with the, fundamental skills that they will require as part of their day to day role delivering a top class safety and customer service experience passengers.

During the course you will be required to study with exams taking place at regular intervals and the training culminates with Supernumerary flights, followed by presentation of Cabin Crew Wings to successful applicants.

If you consider this the ideal new career for you and you can meet all of the entry requirements, it is necessary to apply online at https://apply.workable.com/ryanair/j/2C958D9430/ in the first instance before attending the interview.