Transfer News: Forgotten 33-Cap England Star Unveiled As New Luton Town Signing

By Chris King • 09 August 2023 • 16:58

Image of Luton Town's Kenilworth Road ground. Credit: Twitter@LutonTown

THE former Everton, Chelsea and England midfield star Ross Barkley has been unveiled as Luton Town’s newest signing on a free transfer.

Barkley recently left Nice in Ligue 1

Barkey had been without a club after his contract with Ligue 1 outfit Nice came to an end. As a result, the 29-year-old becomes the eighth new player to arrive at Kenilworth Road during this transfer window.

In an official statement, the Hatters welcomed their new arrival: ‘England international midfielder Ross Barkley has signed for Luton Town Football Club’.

Speaking of his reasons for joining Rob Edwards’ squad as they face the challenge of a first season in the top flight of English football, Barkley said: ‘Why Luton? Going from the Conference to the Premier League is a great story and for me personally to be back in the Premier League, it’s great motivation’.

He continued: ‘I’m still relatively young and over the last couple of years I’ve not played as much as I’d have liked. But, I’ve reserved a lot of energy and looked after myself, so it’s great to be here now as I’ve got a lot to show but I’m ready and feeling motivated’.

Rob Edwards thinks Ross brings an X-factor to Luton Town

‘Ross brings loads of experience at the top level, has international experience and brings an X-factor’, commented his new coach, Rob Edwards.

‘He gives us something different, he has that ability to make something out of nothing and we need that in the Premier League. He’s got all the tools required to make a difference for us. It’s really exciting for the football club. We want the fans to be excited and they should be about Ross’ arrival’, he added.

Pending international clearance after his sting in France, Barkley will feature in Luton’s squad for Saturday’s fixture away to Brighton after being handed the No 6 shirt.

After bursting onto the football scene as a 17-year-old, Barkley racked up 33 caps for England and represented his nation in the 2014 World Cup in Brazil.