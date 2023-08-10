Mark Slack – Road Test

By Mark Slack • 10 August 2023 • 10:22

Toyota BZ4X – despite the rather boring name it’s an interesting car.

BZ4X is probably one of the strangest names ever for a car, and appears to have been spared any imagination in Toyota’s vehicle naming department. It’s not as random as it may appear though, the ‘BZ’ stands for Beyond Zero, so you may guess from that it’s an EV, and the 4X signifies the size and type within Toyota’s hierarchy. Despite the rather boring name it’s an interesting car.

It’s Toyota’s first EV, surprising when you consider they were pioneers having launched the first Prius Hybrid back in the mid-nineties. Four trim levels, two and four-wheel-drive and comprehensive standard equipment across the board make the BZ4X a tempting package.

Range varies whether you select two or four-wheel-drive and surprisingly the wheel size. The highest range quoted by Toyota is 317 miles in the two-wheel-drive and 286 miles with four-wheel-drive. As with all EVs that’s not up to combustion engine range and of course the EV charging network, although improving, is not improving anywhere near fast enough to make longer journeys a worry-free experience. It almost goes without saying if you’re read any of my EV reviews, that they make great commuter cars.

The BZ4X is, as one would expect from Toyota, aimed at making life practical with an extremely generous amount of space inside the car and lots of storage. It is a large car too and the build quality is pretty good, but given it’s a Toyota one almost expects that to be the case.

As with the external looks the interior is a bit Marmite, some will love it, and some won’t. The usual pattern of a large central screen is adopted, the low level steering wheel obscures some of the driver information screen but like many things you soon acclimatise and these aren’t huge issues.

On the road there’s a distinct absence of road noise and despite its lofty stature and complaint ride the BZ4X makes admirable progress along twisting lanes. Rough roads, and there’s lots to choose from in the UK, make little disturbance to the ride and while not sporty it’s a decent drive.

Like most EVs the BZ4X isn’t cheap with prices starting from €53,506/£46,110, but you do get an awful lot of car for your money. The fact it’s a Toyota will also count for a lot with practical folk and those who want to go safely green with useable and family friendly transport.

Facts at a Glance

Model: Toyota BZ4X Pure

Engine: 71 kwh battery

Gears: Automatic

Price: €53,506/£46,110

Performance: 0-100 kph (62 mph) 7.5 seconds/Maximum Speed 161 kph (100 mph).

Manufacturer quoted range: 317 miles on single charge

Emissions: 0 g/km

Model tested was UK-specification and equipment levels and prices may vary in other markets