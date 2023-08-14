Transfer News: Arsenal Pushing Hard To Sign Barcelona Star

By Aaron Hindhaugh • 14 August 2023 • 9:00

Image of Arsenal's Emirates Stadium. Credit: amirraizat/Shutterstock.com

Arsenal Women are said to be seriously interested in a move for Spanish international and Barcelona star, Laia Codina to bolster their defensive ranks.

The Gunners certainly had to address their defense this summer with Raffaella leaving for Orlando Pride and also England captain Leah Williamson set to be absent for a prolonged period of time due to the ACL injury that she sustained at the back end of last season.

Jonas Eidevall has already added potential World Cup Golden Boot winner Amanda Illestedt to his ranks and her presence in both boxes, as well as her experience and leadership, will be big for Arsenal as they go in search of both domestic and European success.

Arsenal interested in Laia Codina

The Spanish defender has been a rock at the back this World Cup, something that could well be a negative for Arsenal because Barcelona may now hike up the price for Codina, and also, other clubs from across the globe could solidify their interest and start to make a move even before the tournament has concluded.

If Arsenal are going to be serious challengers for the title this year, then they will need a few things to be on their side, first of all, they must pray that their injury record is not anywhere near as bad as last season which saw them lose four key players to dreaded ACL injuries.

Also, they will need more recruits to arrive and then, all their new additions must gel pretty quickly because Chelsea Women have been scarily good in this summer’s transfer market and improved an already almost unstoppable Women’s Super League side.

Big season ahead for Arsenal and Eidevall

It’s been an interesting tournament for Codina, who has only featured in two games for La Rojas, but she certainly hasn’t been able to avoid the spotlight having scored once, which was very much needed as she netted an own goal against Switzerland on her tournament debut.

Codina is only 23 years old so has a lot of development to do – something that will excite Eidevall – but the fact she has already turned out for Barcelona and the Spanish national team shows the centre-back is already good enough to be thrust into first team action.