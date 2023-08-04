Transfer News: Arsenal Trio Depart In Blockbuster Deal

By Aaron Hindhaugh • 04 August 2023 • 9:00

Image of Arsenal's Emirates Stadium. CREDIT: 'Emirates Stadium by fakelvis is licensed under CC BY-SA 2.0

Arsenal Women have confirmed that Michelle Agyemang, Laila Harbert, and Katie Reid have all left the club on loan and joined Watford for the upcoming season.

The Gunners have long been one of the leading sides in the Women’s game with stars such as Alex Scott, Rachel Yankey, Karen Carney, and Kelly Smith having all donned the famous red and white shirt over the years and that sort of history has helped them to maintain a spot at the right end of the Women’s Super League.

Jonas Eidevall will be keen to improve on last season’s campaign which saw them limp into a Champions League spot, mainly due to the countless amounts of injuries that his top players suffered and ruled them out for the campaign, but he’s also very keen on building for the future.

Arsenal have ensured that their top players are tied down to longer-term contacts in recent times with Steph Catley, Caitlin Foord, and Jen Beattie having committed their futures to the club, highlighting just how important it is to plan for the future and also the present.

Arsenal sanction loan deal for teen trio

While fans will be keen to see if Arsenal can bolster their squad this month before the WSL kicks off, it’s important that they are aware of what else is going on at the club in terms of their youth set-up and how the club is managing some of their most exciting talents.

That is exactly what’s happening right now with the Gunners sanctioning a trio of exits this summer with Agyemang, Harbert and Reid all heading a bit further north to join Championship side Watford for the season, something that should help accelerate their development.

Gunners planning for the future

The trio have joined Watford on a duel registration, meaning that if necessary, they could still turn out for Arsenal in desperate circumstances, however, keeping them in one place for the whole season will be the ideal scenario for everyone involved.

It’s a smart move as the trio won’t be moving too far away from Arenal and may even decide to commute every day from their home comforts instead of moving to near Watford, which will help them remain settled in what is their first loan spells in their careers, so it’s a huge moment for the three players.