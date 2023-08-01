Arsenal Star Publicly Slammed By Manager In Media Outburst

By Aaron Hindhaugh • 01 August 2023 • 9:20

Image of Arsenal's Emirates stadium. Credit: Ank kumar/Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 4.0

Arsenal Women star Katie McCabe has been called out by Republic of Ireland manager Vera Pauw after the winger called for substitutions to be made during her country’s 0-0 draw with Nigeria.

McCabe is the leading figure and star player for the Republic of Ireland and showed why by leading her country to admirable displays against all of Australia, Canada, and Nigeria as well as netting her side’s only goal of the tournament which saw them race into a 1-0 lead against Canada.

The Arsenal star is a household name at the top of the women’s game for her natural ability and versatility across the pitch but also for the way she plays the game. McCabe is certainly one of the tougher tackling players in the Women’s Super League and beyond.

McCabe unhappy with Pauw’s decision making

It was visible during her country’s frustrating draw with Nigeria in Brisbane last night with McCabe often seen stuck on the left wing looking almost lost and struggling to impact the game, especially in the second half and tensions appear to be rife within the Republic of Ireland camp.

Manager Pauw was under intense scrutiny and pressure heading into the World Cup for the way she reportedly acted and dealt her players while managing in the National Women’s Super League with Houston Dash and the spotlight is now back on the Dutch coach after her bold post-match comments.

🤐 — Katie McCabe (@Katie_McCabe11) July 31, 2023

As Ireland slugged to try and find a goal that would see the win their first World Cup match, McCabe was constantly asking the bench and coaching staff to make some changes with many players looking tired and lacking the spark needed to break down a resolute Nigeria defence.

Pauw saw fit to make her first change in the 83rd minute, leaving her substitutes with very little time to impact the game, something that seemingly left McCabe frustrated and questioning her manager’s decision, something that the Dutch coach didn’t take very well.

Tensions are clear to see in Republic of Ireland camp

She spoke post-match about McCabe’s requests and how her captain should be sticking to her job on the pitch and that’s it: “If Katie McCabe says that she wants to change it doesn’t mean… she’s not the coach.

“Everybody was doing so well so I said ‘what do you want, Katie? Taking the best player off? No.

A power struggle, or at least a perceived one, between the Republic of Ireland manager Vera Pauw and captain Katie McCabe is playing out in the public eye. pic.twitter.com/jA414vbPfO — RTÉ Soccer (@RTEsoccer) July 31, 2023

“She wanted fresh legs on her side [but] everybody was doing so well. Sinead Farrelly was arguably the best player on the pitch at that moment so I was not prepared to take the best player off.”

McCabe appeared to bite back to those comments by tweeting an emoji after Pauw had spoken to the media which was simply a face with a zip across its mouth, appearing to suggest that the Ireland captain was biting her tongue and not wanting to speak her mind about Pauw’s comments.