By Aaron Hindhaugh • 12 July 2023 • 13:20

Arsenal are said to be keen on winger Moussa Diaby

Ade Oladipo believes that Paul Pogba would be the perfect signing for Arsenal to upgrade their midfield this summer.

Pogba has had a dreadful last 12-24 months in his footballing career having been sold by Manchester United for his lack of performances and unwillingness to put in the effort and has recently gone through injury hell with Juventus recently.

The French international was only able to play three games in Serie A last season for the Old Lady due to an injury which was sustained very early on into his second stint out in Turin and things only continued to get worse.

Upon his return from the long-term setback, Pogba then picked up yet another injury while playing for Juventus which meant he then missed the remainder of the season, leading to speculation over his future.

Given Juventus’ woes off the pitch when it comes to points deductions, European football bans and financial issues, Juventus have reportedly been considering selling Pogba if they received a good enough offer for their World Cup winner.

Pogba tipped to join Arsenal

The midfielder has been tipped with a move to Saudi Arabia to earn big money after he took a mammoth pay cut to join Juventus, going from £290,000 per week at Old Trafford to now earning £131,000 per week with Juventus.

“I’m going to throw a team at you that I think makes sense, I think makes perfect sense, Arsenal,” said Oladipo. “You don’t think they need a player of that stature in that midfield alongside Declan Rice?”

The midfielder is now 30 years old so he is starting to go past his peak powers as a dominating box-to-box monster, so he needs to take his next steps very carefully and not throw away what could have been a better career than he may have hoped for.

Injury woes have plague his career

Pogba has had a stunning career thus far winning the World Cup, Serie A title, Europa League and two Carabao Cups to name a few, but there has always been a feeling of it could have been so much more for the midfielder.

It looks as though Pogba will fight to prove his worth out in Italy once again, but any more injuries and a lack of form could well see him and the club feel a move away is best for everyone involved.