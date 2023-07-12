Arsenal Star Leaves To Join Premier League Rival

By Aaron Hindhaugh • 12 July 2023 • 9:00

Image of Arsenal's Emirates Stadium. CREDIT: 'Emirates Stadium by fakelvis is licensed under CC BY-SA 2.0

Long-time Arsenal Women servant Anna Patten has left the Gunners to join Aston Villa Women on a permanent basis.

Patten had been part of the Arsenal set-up since the age of 12 becoming almost like a piece of furniture in the side but having spent the past 18 months on loan at Aston Villa, she has now taken the opportunity to make that move a permanent one.

The England Under 21 International was a permanent fixture at Villa under English manager Carla Ward and last season helped them enjoy a very impressive season by finishing fifth and best of the rest in the Women’s Super League.

It will have been a very tough decision for Patten to leave a club she had become so emotionally attached to over the years but the opportunity to play regular first-team football will have been what was important for the centre-back.

Anna Patten leaves Arsenal for Aston Villa

Given the options Arsenal have at centre-back going into the new season would mean that Patten would’ve likely been behind Leah Williamson, Jen Beattie, Lotte Wubben-Moy and Amanda Ilestedt when all are fit and firing.

Therefore, going to play for a club and manager who clearly admire her and believes she has the ability t be a starter in the WSL is a no brainer for Patten and shows the level of maturity she has at such a young stage of her career.

Villa were one of the more surprising teams last season as they ran several of the bigger clubs close and with Ward at the helm and some top-class signing coming through the door, they could well try and push for a Champions League spot next campaign.

Ward simply couldn’t hide her delight at signing someone so highly rated as Patten through the door and convinced her that Villa are a better place for her to play instead of Arsenal.

A deal that works for everyone

She said: “This is a huge signing for us. Patsy has had two successful loan spells and has already played a big part in our journey so far. We’re delighted she’s enjoyed her time here and wants to continue, as we see her playing a significant part in our next steps.”

It’s a good sign that young English talents are not afraid to leave bigger clubs in search of first-team football, much like what Bethany England did in January and her move has seen her secret a spot in this summer’s World Cup squad.

If you are enjoying our Women’s football coverage, then stay tuned as I will be bringing you exclusive World Cup content from out in Australia this summer!