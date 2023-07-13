Arsenal Slammed For Delay In Blockbuster Transfer Move

By Aaron Hindhaugh • 13 July 2023 • 13:00

Image of Arsenal's Emirates Stadium. Credit: amirraizat/Shutterstock.com

West Ham are said to be frustrated by how long it is taking for Arsenal to announce the signing of Declan Rice.

It is very common knowledge that Arsenal will be signing Rice this summer with the Gunners and West Ham having agreed on a transfer fee and also the structure of the payment which will see the Hammers receive a significant fee upfront.

Arsenal were forced to move quickly in the transfer market for Rice as Manchester City registered their concrete interest in the England international and that seemed to be what was needed to kick Mikel Arteta’s drive into gear as they swiftly concluded a deal, or that was the case in West Ham’s eyes.

It has now been over a week since Arsenal and West Ham agreed on a £105 million transfer package that would see Rice join West Ham’s London rivals Arsenal, but as of yet, nothing has seemingly gone any further, although a medical is expected to have taken place.

West Ham frustrated with Rice delay

As far as West Ham are concerned, Rice is an Arsenal player and has completed his medical ahead of the move, but they are now frustrated by how long the Gunners are taking to get all of their ducks in order and officially announce the move to the public.

According to Sky Sports, the hold-up in the Rice announcement is down to Arsenal’s lawyers taking longer than normal to formalise all the paperwork between the Gunners, West Ham, and Rice’s representatives, which is fair enough given the magnitude of the deal.

The mega sports media outlet said the following in their live blog: “West Ham are becoming increasingly frustrated about the delay with the deal to sell Declan Rice to Arsenal.

Arsenal slowing the announcement down

“The hold up is being caused by delays with paperwork being drawn up by Arsenal’s lawyers. As far as West Ham are aware, Rice has passed his Arsenal medical. He has been training regularly on holiday in Portugal.”

Arsenal are set to jet off on their pre-season tour of the USA on Sunday, and Arteta will be keen to get Rice announced as a new player so he can be a part of the squad.