British Hiker Found Dead In Canary Islands

By John Ensor • 14 August 2023 • 11:54
Stock image of Fuerteventura.
Credit: Traveller 70/Shutterstock.com
The body of a female British tourist has been discovered near a walking path on, one of the Canary Islands, during the recent heatwave.
The 39-year-old woman was found just prior to 1:00 pm on Sunday, August 13, in a mountainous region close to Morro Jable, located on Fuerteventura’s southern shoreline. Authorities verified overnight that the deceased was a British holidaymaker, though her identity and her place of origin within the UK have not been announced, according to the Mirror.
An examination is scheduled in the next few hours to ascertain if the death was related to the extreme heat.
The Canary Islands started to endure a heatwave last Friday, leading the local government to declare a ‘maximum alert‘ due to the intense heat.
Emergency services acknowledged the finding of the British woman’s remains in a brief announcement, stating that the emergency call was made at 12.48 pm local time yesterday.
A spokesman for a regional government emergency response coordination centre said: ‘The alert we received said a person who was unresponsive had been found on a dirt track in a mountain area in Morro Jable in Fuerteventura. The appropriate emergency response was activated immediately but the woman was confirmed dead on their arrival.’
A representative from the Guardia Civil, which has initiated a standard inquiry into the death, overseen by a local court, confirmed that she was a 39-year-old tourist who had come to Fuerteventura with a British passport: ‘She was wearing sports clothes and appears to have been out hiking on her own.
‘There were no signs of visible violence on her body but it will be up to the autopsy to determine the cause of death and discover whether it was heat-related which is obviously one possibility. We cannot confirm what the cause might be at this stage.’
Another informed source, reacting to local claims that the deceased woman had been engaged in sports, indicated that she was likely on a mountain stroll.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from Doncaster, Yorkshire, John now lives in Galicia, Northern Spain with his wife Nina.
He is passionate about news, music, cycling and animals.
When he's not writing for EWN he enjoys gigging in a acoustic duo, looking after their four dogs, four chickens, two cats, and cycling up mountains very slowly.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.