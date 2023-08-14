British Hiker Found Dead In Canary Islands

By John Ensor • 14 August 2023 • 11:54

Stock image of Fuerteventura. Credit: Traveller 70/Shutterstock.com

The body of a female British tourist has been discovered near a walking path on, one of the Canary Islands, during the recent heatwave.

The 39-year-old woman was found just prior to 1:00 pm on Sunday, August 13, in a mountainous region close to Morro Jable, located on Fuerteventura’s southern shoreline. Authorities verified overnight that the deceased was a British holidaymaker, though her identity and her place of origin within the UK have not been announced, according to the Mirror.

Woman Found On One Of Spain’s Hottest Days

An examination is scheduled in the next few hours to ascertain if the death was related to the extreme heat.

The Canary Islands started to endure a heatwave last Friday, leading the local government to declare a ‘maximum alert‘ due to the intense heat.

Emergency services acknowledged the finding of the British woman’s remains in a brief announcement, stating that the emergency call was made at 12.48 pm local time yesterday.

A spokesman for a regional government emergency response coordination centre said: ‘The alert we received said a person who was unresponsive had been found on a dirt track in a mountain area in Morro Jable in Fuerteventura. The appropriate emergency response was activated immediately but the woman was confirmed dead on their arrival.’

Authorities Confirm British Citizen

A representative from the Guardia Civil, which has initiated a standard inquiry into the death, overseen by a local court, confirmed that she was a 39-year-old tourist who had come to Fuerteventura with a British passport: ‘She was wearing sports clothes and appears to have been out hiking on her own.

‘There were no signs of visible violence on her body but it will be up to the autopsy to determine the cause of death and discover whether it was heat-related which is obviously one possibility. We cannot confirm what the cause might be at this stage.’

Another informed source, reacting to local claims that the deceased woman had been engaged in sports, indicated that she was likely on a mountain stroll.