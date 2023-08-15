British appetite for second homes in Spain grows over the summer months

By Anna Ellis • 15 August 2023 • 15:49

Denia Port, Costa Blanca. Image: MiniMoon Photo / Shutterstock.com.

From holiday searches to second homes, Spain is winning big right now when it comes to courting Britons’ favour.

Visitor numbers are soaring, with Spain’s national statistics institute (INE) recording more than 1.82 million British visitors in May 2023 (compared to 1.65 million in May 2022).

This positions Brits as Spain’s leading international visitor group, well ahead of French visitors (1.1 million in May), Germans (1.06 million) and the many other nationalities who choose to holiday in Spain.

Nor is it just holidays in the sunshine that Britons are seeking on Spanish shores.

According to leading Spanish home builder Taylor Wimpey España, the number of Brits reserving second homes in Spain for purchase has jumped during the past two months. In particular, British buyers are focusing on the Costa del Sol and Mallorca.

Research by Premier Inn, meanwhile, has shown that Malaga isn’t simply Briton’s favourite city in Spain – it’s their top choice globally, based on annual Google searches for holiday destinations.

Sales and Marketing Director of Taylor Wimpey España, Marc Pritchard, confirmed: “The British love for Spain remains unabated. Climate, cuisine, beaches, golf, proximity to the UK. Spain ticks all the right boxes for the perfect holiday destination, which is why it is so popular with British second home buyers.”

“We sold homes to over 40 nationalities last year, so our buyers are very diverse. The main groups of buyers were from the UK, Germany, Scandinavia, the Netherlands, Belgium and France. Most are keen to enjoy the Spanish lifestyle and spend holidays outdoors in the sunshine.”

Marc added: “The weather is certainly important to our buyers! Many also want the chance to practice sports year-round – many of our clients are enthusiastic golfers who want to spend more time on the fairways.”

“Generally, our buyers are between about 40 and 60 years old. They are split between families with children and older buyers who are planning to spend some or all of their retirement in Spain.”