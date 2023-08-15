Transfer News: Chelsea And Southampton Agree A Deal For Roméo Lavia To Join The Blues

By Chris King • 15 August 2023 • 23:59

Image of Chelsea's Stamford Bridge stadium. Credit: Vespa125125CFC (talk)/Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0

CHELSEA have reportedly finalised a deal with Southampton that will see Roméo Lavia join the Blues.

According to Fabrizio Romano, the respected Italian football transfer expert, the two clubs have finally reached an agreement for the purchase of the 19-year-old Belgian international defensive midfielder.

He tweeted: ‘Roméo Lavia to Chelsea, here we go! Deal agreed between clubs on final fee short of £60m add-ons included — structure also agreed Lavia will undergo medical tests this week, just informed by clubs that the agreement has been reached. Roméo said yes to Chelsea on Monday’.

Roméo Lavia to Chelsea, here we go! Deal agreed between clubs on final fee short of £60m add-ons included — structure also agreed 🚨🔵🇧🇪 Lavia will undergo medical tests this week, just informed by clubs that the agreement has been reached. Roméo said yes to Chelsea on Monday. pic.twitter.com/sH9wlpYlnk — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 15, 2023

A deal was believed to have been struck late on Sunday 13 that would see Lavia heading to Liverpool according to Sky Sports. However, the player reportedly insisted that the only club he wanted to play for was Chelsea.

This latest twist in the transfer saga means that should he sign then Lavia will join Moises Caicedo who arrived at Stamford Bridge yesterday from Brighton.

Todd Boehly broke his club’s own British transfer record to land the Ecuadorian midfielder from the Seagulls. At one point, Caicedo was also tipped to be making a move to Anfield. Jurgen Klopp even suggested this in a press conference ahead of last Sunday’s meeting between the two clubs.

Lavia started his career with Anderlecht

Lavia came through the youth ranks of the Belgian club Anderlecht. Aged just 16, he caught the eye of Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola which resulted in his moving to the Etihad and signing his first professional contract in the summer of 2020.

He quickly progressed until he found himself named in City’s 2021–22 UEFA Champions League squad. His first team debut came against Wycombe Wanderers in the third round of the 2021–22 EFL Cup on September 21, 2021, where he picked up a yellow card.

A move to Southampton was completed on July 6, 2022, where Lavia made his debut in a 4-1 defeat away to Tottenham on August 6. Ironically, his first goal for the Saints was in a 2-1 victory over Chelsea a few weeks later, on August 30.