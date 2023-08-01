Transfer News: Another Liverpool Star Completes Move To The Saudi Pro League

By Chris King • 01 August 2023 • 4:00

Image of Liverpool FC flag. Credit: rarrarorro/Shutterstock.com

Liverpool’s Brazilian midfielder Fabinho has completed his move to Al-Ittihad in the Saudi Pro League.

The club welcomed their latest star with a post on Twitter that read: ‘Welcome Fabinho in the stronghold of the tigers’.

He was also seen in a video stroking a real tiger!

Fabinho behind the scene of the announcement videohttps://t.co/GnyIwFo5vT pic.twitter.com/kfs6fqfIjy — Ittihad Club (@ittihad_en) July 31, 2023

Confirmation of his switch was also posted on the official Twitter profile of Fabrizio Romano, the respected football transfer expert on Monday evening, July 31. He tweeted: ‘Official, confirmed. Fabinho to Al Ittihad, deal completed until June 2026’.

Official, confirmed. Fabinho to Al Ittihad, deal completed until June 2026 🟡⚫️🇸🇦 pic.twitter.com/ovM9giODsU — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 31, 2023

A deal for the 29-year-old had been agreed last week but doubt crept in when it was suggested that his dogs would not be allowed to enter the country as they were classed as a ‘dangerous breed’ in Saudi Arabia.

In his five seasons under Jurgen Klopp, Fabinho racked up a total of 219 appearances in all competitions under Jurgen Klopp. He departs Anfield with an impressive set of medals, including winning the Premier League, an FA Cup, a Carabao Cup, and the icing on the cake, the Champions League.

Two former Liverpool stars are already in Saudi Arabia

The Reds have already witnessed the departure of two players to the new football revolution started by Portuguese legend Cristiano Ronaldo that is currently taking place in the Middle East.

Jordan Henderson signed for Steven Gerrard’s Al Ettifaq last week. Prior to the England midfielder and club captain walking out of the Anfield exit doors, the club’s Brazilian legend, Roberto Firminho, also joined Al Ahli.

Fabinho will join Al-Ittihad’s batch of new acquisitions this Summer. He will have the task of providing assists to the former Real Madrid icon Karim Benzema. The prolific French striker has already earned rave reviews in the handful of matches he has played for the club since signing.

Alongside him in midfield, Fabinho will have the abundant skills of the 32-year-old former Chelsea star N’Golo Kante. The 23-year-old Portuguese winger Jota also decided to leave Glasgow Celtic and head for Jeddah.