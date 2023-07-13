Liverpool Captain Jordan Henderson To QUADRUPLE His Salary In Saudi Pro League Move

By Chris King • 13 July 2023 • 17:14

Image of Liverpool and England footballer Jordan Henderson. Credit: John Jones/ Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 2.0

Jordan Henderson has reportedly accepted an ‘agreement in principle’ to sign for Al-Ettifaq in the Saudi Pro League.

The Liverpool captain will link up in the Middle East with his former teammate Steven Gerrard who recently took over as coach of the club.

According to Fabrizio Romano, the respected and reliable football transfer expert, the England midfielder has been offered a staggering £700,000 per week to leave the Reds.

He posted on Twitter this Thursday, July 13: ‘BREAKING: Jordan Henderson has accepted Al Ettifaq proposal. There’s verbal agreement in principle. Contract agreed. Deal now depends on Liverpool and Al Ettifaq discussing on the fee, no chance to let him leave for free. Hendo spoke to Klopp today and there’s green light’.

He still has two years of his current contract remaining at Anfield but an agreement between the two clubs over a fee is believed to be all that is holding up a move.

In 2011, Henderson signed for Liverpool from Sunderland. He subsequently replaced Gerrard as club captain in 2015 after he crossed the pond to play in the MLS. To date, he has made 492 appearances for the club in all competitions.

He went on to represent his country, earning 77 caps so far for England. A move to Saudi Arabia could possibly jeopardise his future with Gareth Southgate’s national setup.

With the Three Lions looking sure of qualifying for the 2024 Euros, it remains to be seen whether playing his competitive football in the Middle East would count against him when the tournament squad is announced.

His future at Anfield has a huge question mark hanging over it anyway after Jurgen Klopp invested in two new midfielders. Argentinian World Cup winner Alexis Mac Allister has arrived from Brighton as has the Hungarian international, star Dominik Sbozoszlai.

Although no move has been made yet, Klopp is also thought to be interested in Southampton’s Romeo Lavia. Romano tweeted: ‘Liverpool are actively working to sign a new midfielder — this has always been the plan even before Al Ettifaq bid for Henderson. #LFC Roméo Lavia on the list since two weeks ago but still no official bid. Liverpool are also working on other options’

Roberto Firminho has already completed a move to Al Ahli. The Brazilian legend has reportedly signed a deal that ties him to the club until 2026.