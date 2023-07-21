Saudi Pro League Attempts New Tactic With First Offer Made To A Current Premier League Coach

By Chris King • 21 July 2023 • 0:51

Image of the Premier League flag flying. Credit: rarrarorro/Shutterstock.com

The Saudi Pro League appears to have turned its attention to Premier League coaches according to a report from Sky Sports News this Thursday, July 20.

In what is believed to be a first, Fulham manager Marco Silva is said to have been approached by Al-Ahli. He has allegedly been offered £40 million to leave Craven Cottage, according to the news outlet.

Should Silva accept the offer then the 46-year-old Portuguese coach will be the first current Premier League to succumb to the big money on offer from the Middle East.

Silva is in America on a pre-season tour with his Fulham squad right now and his contract with the club still has 12 months left to run.

However, Sky Sports understand that his representatives are holding talks with officials from the Saudi club in London. It is thought that a £6 million release clause is built into his deal with the West Londoners. He allegedly turned down a previous offer earlier this summer to manage in Saudi Arabia.

Silva previously managed Hull, Watford and Everton

After being fired by Everton in 2021, the former Hull and Watford boss was offered the vacant Fulham job 18 months later. In his first season, he guided them out of the Championship and back into the top flight. That was followed by an excellent tenth-place finish last season.

Fulham are no stranger to the advances of the Saudi Pro League. Their Serbian striker Aleksandar Mitrovic has already been the subject of a bid from Al-Hilal.

Their initial £25.5 million was reportedly rejected with the London club said to have blocked the move and asked for £52m for their star player, who actually wants to make the switch. Mitrovic reportedly told friends that if Fulham continue to block his move he will never play for them again.

Al-Ahli have had a busy summer signing big names

Al-Ahli have already acquired several top names this summer. Their squad now boasts new arrivals in the shape of the former Chelsea goalkeeper Edouard Mendy along with the ex-Liverpool legend, Roberto Firminho.

Riyad Mahrez is also on the verge of being unveiled after a move from the European champions, Manchester City, according to the respected football transfer guru Fabrizio Romano.

He tweeted: ‘Riyad Mahrez to Al Ahli, here we go! The documents are being exchanged as Man City and Al Ahli want the deal signed by the end of the week. #AlAhli Mahrez will sign until June 2027 — Man City will receive €35m fee with add ons included. Medical booked in the next 24h’.

Riyad Mahrez to Al Ahli, here we go! The documents are being exchanged as Man City and Al Ahli want the deal signed by the end of the week. 🚨🟢🇸🇦 #AlAhli Mahrez will sign until June 2027 — Man City will receive €35m fee with add ons included. Medical booked in the next 24h. pic.twitter.com/Vh390HYr6V — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 19, 2023

Two former Premier League managers are already working in Saudi Arabia. Steven Gerrard, formerly with Glasgow Rangers and Aston Villa recently took over the reins at Al Ettifaq.

Nuno Espirito Santo is in charge of Al-Ittihad. Under the guidance of the former Tottenham and Wolves boss, the club lifted the Saudi Pro League trophy last season.