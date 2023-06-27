Another Chelsea Star Completes Move To A Saudi Pro League Club

By Chris King • 27 June 2023 • 23:53

A gated entrance before entering Chelsea's stadium Stamford Bridge. Credit: Eleventh Hour Photography/Shutterstock.com

Chelsea goalkeeper Edouardo Mendy has reportedly completed a move to Al Ahli In Saudi Pro League.

According to the respected football transfer guru, Fabrizio Romano, an official announcement on the Senegal international is expected soon: “Édou Mendy deal, completed. Al Ahli and Chelsea have signed all contracts, same on player side. #CFC Official statement coming soon”.

His departure has not filled Chelsea fans with joy. many took to social media to vent their anger at the club for selling a player they believed to be one of their best.

Mendy joined the Blues from Lige I side Rennes in September 2020, for a fee reported to be in the region of £22 million.

On 29 May, he turned out for Chelsea in the final of the UEFA Champions League. In the process, he became the first African keeper to do so in that particular tournament.

Liverpool’s Bruce Grobbelaar appeared in the 1985 European Cup Final and went down in history as the first African goalkeeper to play in a major club competition final.

He was a part of the Senegal international team that was triumphant in the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations in February 2022.

In moving to the Middle East, Mendy follows in the footsteps of his former teammates N’Golo Kante, Hakim Ziyech and Kalidou Koulibaly, who have all recently signed for clubs in the Saudi Pro League.

Mauricio Pochettino is thinning out the squad that he inherited from Frank Lampard when he took over at Stamford Bridge. Mateo Kovacic completed a move to Premier League club Manchester City earlier this Tuesday.

Joao Felix has already returned to his parent club, Atletico Madrid, and several other big names are tipped to be on the verge of also making the lucrative move to the Middle East.

Chelsea have acquired the French striker Christopher Nkunku, who joined from Bundesliga side RB Leipzig. Senegal international midfielder Nicolas Jackson is also expected to leave La Liga side Villarreal and arrive in London very soon.