Al-Ittihad Chairman Confirms Signing Of Chelsea’s N’Golo Kante

By Chris King • 21 June 2023 • 1:20

Image of Chelsea and France footballer N'Golo Kante. Credit: Кирилл Венедиктов/Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0

Chelsea’s French midfield star N’Golo Kante has signed for Al-Ittihad in the Saudi Pro League.

The club’s chairman Anmar Alhailae confirmed the player’s move from Stamford Bridge just 30 minutes ago in a tweet, writing: ‘Work is progressing at all times and directions, and no matter how challenging the team is, so that the team will be on time for the next season’.

He continued: ‘Not only for the sake of the name of our club but also to represent Saudi football in hosting the World Cup in our dear Kingdom, the Asian Championship and local championships. Welcome to our new tiger Kante. #WelcomeBox2Box‘.

يسير العمل في كل وقت واتجاه ومهما بلغت التحديات ليكون الفريق في الموعد الموسم المقبل ليس فقط من أجل اسم نادينا ولكن لتمثيل الكرة السعودية في استضافة المونديال العالمي في مملكتنا الغالية والبطولة الآسيوية والبطولات المحلية

مرحباً بنمرنا الجديد كانتي💛🖤#WelcomeBox2Box pic.twitter.com/EOqbUkrB6x — أنمار الحائلي (@Anmar_Alhailae) June 20, 2023

With his current contract expiring at the end of June, a move to the Middle East had been on the cards for the last week with negotiations known to be taking place.

He arrived at the King Power Stadium on August 3, 2015, from Ligue 1 side Caen for a fee in the region of £5.6 million (approx €8 million). The midfield dynamo was an integral part of the Leicester City team that surprised football fans by winning the Premier League in 2016.

In the same year, he made his international debut for France. Another medal came his way as the team finished as runners-up in the 2016 European Championships. Two years later, he played a key role in his country landing the 2018 World Cup.

Kante made the £32 million switch to Chelsea in 2017, immediately collecting another league winners medal. During his time in North London, Kante has picked up an array of impressive silverware, including the UEFA Champions League.

Since Mauricio Pochettino replaced Frank Lampard as boss of the Blues, he has tasked himself with cutting the huge squad that he inherited.

Several big names have already departed, in order to facilitate a new-look Chelsea that the Argentine wants to build. A new name was added to that jigsaw this Tuesday 20 when the club announced the capture of French star Christopher Nkunku from Bundesliga side RB Leipzig.