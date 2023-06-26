Chelsea Star Agrees Terms With Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al Nassr In Saudi Pro League

By Chris King • 26 June 2023 • 18:11

Image of Chelsea's Stamford Bridge stadium. Credit: Vespa125125CFC (talk)/Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0

Chelsea’s Hakim Ziyech has reportedly agreed terms with Saudi pro league club Al Nassr.

According to a tweet from the respected transfer expert Fabrizio Romano this Monday, June 26, his move is finalised pending Ziyech passing the medical.

Romano wrote: “Final contracts checked, deal closed for Hakim Ziyech set to join Al Nassr. It’s all agreed with Chelsea since last week and also on player side. #CFC Contract until June 2026, just matter of medical tests and then official. Here we go confirmed”.

Ziyech would link up with Cristiano Ronaldo

Should he complete the switch to the Middle East, the Moroccan will link up with the legendary Portuguese captain, Cristiano Ronaldo.

The former Manchester United player was the one who pioneered this latest trend for big names to leave Europe for the riches on offer in Saudi Arabia.

Ziyech endured a pretty dismal time at Stamford Bridge last season. He made only 24 appearances, most of those as a sub. A move to Ligue 1 giants PSG last January fell apart at the last minute due to a technical issue with his paperwork.

He joined the Blues from Ajax on February 14, 2020, for a fee thought to have been in the region of €40 million. During his time in London, Ziyech has not really managed to replicate the form that saw him considered one of the most sought-after players in Europe.

Several more Chelsea players are tipped to leave the club

Noni Madueke has already joined Chelsea and could probably be considered as a replacement for the Moroccan. Mauricio Pochettino also recently brought in Christopher Nkunku in a £53m deal from RB Leipzig.

The Argentine coach is purging the squad that he inherited from Frank Lampard. Several names have already departed while others are expected to follow them out through the exit doors very soon.

Edouard Mendy and Kalidou Koulibaly are among those said to be negotiating with clubs from the Saudi Pro League. N’Goto Kante has signed for Al-Ittihad, and Romelu Lukaku, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Marc Cucurella are apparently also on the wanted lists of Saudi clubs.